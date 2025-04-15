Menu Explore
IRS Tax Day: How to file your taxes for free on April 15? Check income limits and eligibility

Edited by Yash Nitish Bajaj
Apr 15, 2025 11:06 PM IST

April 15 tax day is here. Didn't file your returns? Here's how to do it for free

The IRS Tax Day is here and filing your federal tax returns has just gotten easier. Millions of Americans can now file their tax returns at no cost online using the IRS Free File and IRS Direct File options on the IRS.gov website itself. Yes, certain income requirements are required to be eligible to file it online, but with the Internal Revenue System’s (IRS) website, about 30 million taxpayers – individuals or businesses – in 25 states can now file their tax returns hassle-free!

Tax day is here. You can file your taxes for free using the IRS portal(Unsplash)
Tax day is here. You can file your taxes for free using the IRS portal(Unsplash)

Here’s how you can file your tax returns online

IRS Direct File

It is an IRS program for filing federal tax returns online. It is open to eligible taxpayers in 25 states, namely Alaska, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

One can use IRS Direct File if:

- Their income exceeds $200,000 or $168,600 if they have more than one employer.

- One files as married filing jointly and their spouse’s income is more than $200,000.

- They file as married filing separately and their income exceeds $125,000 or they file married filing jointly and their combined income exceeds $250,000.

The IRS Direct File can also be used to claim the Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit.

IRS Free File

If one’s state doesn’t have the option of Direct File yet, the IRS Free File is also a free online service that can be used by taxpayers who had an adjusted gross income (AGI) or $84,000 or less in the previous year. This service allows users to choose which company to work with based on the individual’s income, location, and filing needs.

According to Taxpayer Advocate, 70% of Americans qualified for IRS Free File last year, however, less than 5% used it for filing their taxes.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
