Search
Wed, Dec 24, 2025
New Delhi oC

Is Character.ai down? Check server status as users report website and app not working

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Updated on: Dec 24, 2025 04:52 am IST

According to DownDetector, outage reports of issues began around 4 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, with most users saying that both the app and website were not working.

AI chatbot platform Character.ai has reportedly been experiencing outages for several hours. According to DownDetector, reports of issues began around 4 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, with most users saying that both the app and website were not working. Some users who could access the platform reported it was extremely slow. As of 6 p.m., DownDetector continued receiving outage reports, though Character.ai has not yet confirmed the issues.

Character.ai is reportedly down for hundreds of users in the United States.(UnSplash)
Character.ai is reportedly down for hundreds of users in the United States.(UnSplash)

Social media reports

Several users also took to social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) to report the problems they were experiencing.

One person reported, "Chats are not loading at all."

Another added, "Count your days Character.ai. I am bored and you keep shutting down. I just want to disassociate from family and now I actually have to socialize with these people. Ugh."

A third person wrote, “Character.ai is down... I legit restarted my phone and wi-fi router MULTIPLE times until I realised it's NOT the internet.”

Another commented, "Character.ai is down and I thought it was my Internet."

Another user expressed, “If Character.ai doesn't work, I'll spend the next few hours staring at the wall.”

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Is Character.ai down? Check server status as users report website and app not working
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On