Is Character.ai down? Check server status as users report website and app not working

AI chatbot platform Character.ai has reportedly been experiencing outages for several hours. According to DownDetector, reports of issues began around 4 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, with most users saying that both the app and website were not working. Some users who could access the platform reported it was extremely slow. As of 6 p.m., DownDetector continued receiving outage reports, though Character.ai has not yet confirmed the issues. Character.ai is reportedly down for hundreds of users in the United States.(UnSplash)

Social media reports

Several users also took to social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) to report the problems they were experiencing.

One person reported, "Chats are not loading at all."

Another added, "Count your days Character.ai. I am bored and you keep shutting down. I just want to disassociate from family and now I actually have to socialize with these people. Ugh."

A third person wrote, “Character.ai is down... I legit restarted my phone and wi-fi router MULTIPLE times until I realised it's NOT the internet.”

Another commented, "Character.ai is down and I thought it was my Internet."

Another user expressed, “If Character.ai doesn't work, I'll spend the next few hours staring at the wall.”