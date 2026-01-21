Is Cunningham Park next to Creedmoor Psychiatric Center? Trump's Little League story sparks row
Trump recalled Little League near Creedmoor while marking one year in office, but New Yorkers noted Cunningham Park is miles away, sparking online ridicule.
As Donald Trump spoke about his accomplishments on the one-year anniversary of his second term, he recalled a childhood memory of Little League practice in New York City. Trump, who grew up in NYC, said that he would go for Little League practice at Cunningham Park when he saw the Creedmoor Psychiatric Hospital.
As he counted his accomplishments in the last year, he talked about the executive order he signed to bring back insane asylums and mental institutions. In the process, the story of his baseball practice came up. "I was quite the baseball player," Trump said.
However, New Yorkers noticed a slight inaccuracy with Trump's claim. Many pitched in on social media, saying that Cunningham Park is not near the Creedmoor Psychiatric Center.
They noted that the park is more than three miles from where the mental asylum is located. Many suggested that Trump, perhaps, meant the Alley Pond Park, which is just next to Creedmoor.
“In case anyone didn't know, Creedmoor Psychiatric Center is almost THREE miles from Cunningham Park,” one user wrote. “Alley Pond Park is next to Creedmoor He doesn't know what the f*** he's rambling about.”
“Cunningham park is not near Creedmore. Several neighborhoods apart!” wrote another.
“He got the park wrong, too. Alley Pond Park is adjacent to Creedmor. Cunningham Park is in Fresh Meadows, three miles away,” said one.
“I think he confused Cunningham Park with Alley Pond Park with his reference to Creedmoor. But almost no one wil notice this,” wrote one user.
“Trump is sounding off on old Queens neighborhoods. This is seriously, seriously senile stuff. Creedmoor Psychiatric Center was not near Cunningham Park, btw,” noted one.
“Content-wise, this is the weirdest presser he's ever done. From his ambitions at being a baseball player in Cunningham Park in Queens to 'a little river called the Nile'” noted another.
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist with a diverse background in digital newsrooms. At Hindustan Times, he covers U.S. news and global affairs. A curious mind, he’s always researching some new, obscure obsession. Off duty, you'll find him reading, watching films, or indulging in his passion for sports.Read More