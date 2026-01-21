Is Cunningham Park next to Creedmoor Psychiatric Center? Trump's Little League story sparks row

As Donald Trump spoke about his accomplishments on the one-year anniversary of his second term, he recalled a childhood memory of Little League practice in New York City. Trump, who grew up in NYC, said that he would go for Little League practice at Cunningham Park when he saw the Creedmoor Psychiatric Hospital. President Donald Trump departs after speaking with reporters at the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 20. (AP)

As he counted his accomplishments in the last year, he talked about the executive order he signed to bring back insane asylums and mental institutions. In the process, the story of his baseball practice came up. "I was quite the baseball player," Trump said.

However, New Yorkers noticed a slight inaccuracy with Trump's claim. Many pitched in on social media, saying that Cunningham Park is not near the Creedmoor Psychiatric Center.

They noted that the park is more than three miles from where the mental asylum is located. Many suggested that Trump, perhaps, meant the Alley Pond Park, which is just next to Creedmoor.

“In case anyone didn't know, Creedmoor Psychiatric Center is almost THREE miles from Cunningham Park,” one user wrote. “Alley Pond Park is next to Creedmoor He doesn't know what the f*** he's rambling about.”