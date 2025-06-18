Is Trump addressing the nation tonight amid Israel-Iran conflict? What we know

Multiple posts on X (formerly Twitter) are claiming that President Donald Trump is set to deliver an urgent nationwide address tonight. However, there has been no official confirmation. Trump has not made any announcement on Truth Social, nor has the White House issued a statement. Major US outlets, including CNN, USA Today, Fox News, The Washington Post, and The New York Time, have also not confirmed the reports. Posts on X claim US President Donald Trump will deliver an urgent address tonight.(AFP)

In response to the speculation, many social media users suggested the president might speak about the escalating Iran-Israel conflict. Some even speculated that the United States could be preparing to intervene on Israel’s behalf, potentially entering into direct conflict with Iran.

One person wrote on X, “I don’t want a war and to see American lives lost, but I am trusting Trump on what’s best for America and our safety.”

Another wrote, “Trump to address the world. If he declares the U.S. is going to war with Iran, this will be one of those major moments in world history that will be remembered 20 years from now. The long term consequences are monumental."

A third person wrote, “He's finally going to declare a national emergency like he's been wanting to for a long time?”

Another user commented, "I honestly am confused by Trump on this. He has campaigned on America first and getting out of wars and let countries battle it out for themselves. Why is it then that he may be willing to go to war with Israel against Iran despite Iran not posing any real threat to the US?"

Trump Cuts G7 Trip Short Amid Middle East Tensions

President Trump arrived in Canada on Sunday for the annual G7 summit but abruptly shortened his visit, departing for Washington late Monday night. He landed at Joint Base Andrews shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt attributed the early departure to escalating tensions in the Middle East.

"Much was accomplished, but because of what's going on in the Middle East, President Trump will be leaving tonight after dinner with Heads of State," Leavitt wrote on X.