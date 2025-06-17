'13,600 kg bunker-buster bombs': What could Donald Trump's 'more direct support' to Israel mean for Iran?

Israel-Iran conflict: As tensions flare up between Israel and Iran, talks over the possibility of the United States getting involved in the conflict in support of Jerusalem have been the centre of attention. The latest GBU-57 A/B Massive Ordinance Penetrator bomb can penetrate about 200 feet (61 metres) below the surface before exploding.(Screengrab/YouTube/AP)

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday affirmed that he wants a "real end" to the conflict between Israel and Iran, not just a ceasefire. Follow Iran Israel war live updates

And now, if Trump decides to provide more direct support to Israel in its fight against Iran, it is possible that he could provide "buster-bunker" bombs to help Jerusalem considerably damage Tehran's Fordow nuclear fuel enrichment plant.

Speaking to reporters onboard Air Force Once, Trump said that he might send Vice President JD Vance and special envoy Steve Witkoff for negotiations with Iran. But the President also said that he was "not too much in the mood to negotiate".

He insisted that Iran should have taken the nuclear deal that was on the table earlier.

What is a bunker-buster bomb?

"Bunker buster" is a term used to describe bombs that are designed to go deep below the surface before exploding.

In America's case, it is the latest GBU-57 A/B Massive Ordinance Penetrator bomb. According to the US Air Force, the precision-guided bomb, which weighs around 13,600 kilograms, is designed to attack hardened bunkers and tunnels that are situated deep under the surface.

It is believed that the US's bunker-buster bomb can penetrate about 200 feet (61 meters) below the surface before exploding. The bombs can be dropped back-to-back, effectively penetrating the underground space deeper and deeper with every blast.

The GBU-57 carries a conventional warhead, The Associated Press reported.

What risk does bunker-buster bomb pose for Iran?

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Iran is producing highly enriched uranium at the Fordow facility. This means that if America's bunker-buster bomb, GBU-57 A/B, were to hit the facility, it would probably result in the release of nuclear material into the area.

Israeli strikes have already "significantly damaged" Iran's main nuclear enrichment facility at Natanz, wherein a hit on a centrifuge site has caused contamination within the site itself, the IAEA said, clarifying that no leak has occurred in the surrounding area.

The GBU-57 A/B bunker-buster bomb could be dropped by any bomber capable of carrying its weight. But this is all in theory.

At present, the United States has reportedly only configured and programmed its B-2 Spirit stealth bomber to deliver the bunker-buster bomb.

The B-2 bomber, produced by Northrop Grumman, is only flown by the US Air Force.

As per Northrop Grumman, the B-2 bomber can carry a payload of 18,000 kilograms. However, the US Air Force has said that it successfully tested the B-2 to carry a load of two bunker-buster bombs, which in total weigh around 27,200 kilograms.

The B-2 Spirit stealth bomber has a range of about 11,000 kilometres without the need for refueling and 18,500 kilometres with one refueling stop. According to its manufacturer, the long-range heavy bomber can reach anywhere in the world within hours.

Israeli defence minister Israel Katz had earlier in the day reportedly said that Fordow is an issue that "will be addressed", indicating possible attacks on the Iranian nuclear enrichment facility.

Trump on Israel-Iran conflict

At the G7 Summit in Canada on Monday, Trump urged Israel and Iran to begin talks "before it is too late". Earlier as well, in a post on Truth Social, the President had pressed for the two countries to "make a deal".

While the US has not militarily intervened in the conflict yet, Trump told ABC News on Sunday that "it is possible we could get involved. But we are not at this moment involved".

But a possible US involvement in the conflict would mean more direct support to Israel, and that could, in return, mean many things for Iran.

Iran and Israel continued to fiercely trade fire for a fifth day on Tuesday, with the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, saying that Israeli strikes had 'direct impacts' on the underground centrifuge halls of Iran's main nuclear enrichment site in Natanz.

The fear of nuclear weapons raised further concerns in the Middle East region against the backdrop of this ongoing conflict.

Trump's actions not clear yet

While US President Donald Trump has made several remarks on the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict in the Middle East, he has not clearly spelt out any steps regarding the escalating tensions.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Trump have no sign at the G7 Summit that the US would get involved in the Israel-Iran conflict.

"There is nothing the president said that suggests he's about to get involved in this conflict. On the contrary, the G7 statement was about de-escalation," Starmer said.

Shortly after this remark from Starmer, US Vice President JD Vance suggested that Trump may decided to take "further action" against the Iranian nuclear programme.

In a post on X, Vance said, "The president has shown remarkable restraint in keeping our military's focus on protecting our troops and protecting our citizens. He may decide he needs to take further action to end Iranian enrichment."

(with inputs from agencies)