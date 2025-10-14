Is George Strait a Republican? Petition pitches country star as Bad Bunny replacement at Super Bowl halftime

Fans upset with the NFL's choice of rapper Bad Bunny for the Super Bowl halftime show have launched a petition to replace him with country music legend George Strait. Launched on October 1 by Kar Shell on Change.org, the petition has gathered more than 2,676 signatures, as of October 14. It has simultaneously sparked interest in the political views of Strait, who is from Texas. A photo of country music artist George Strait is displayed as U.S. President Donald Trump announces the nominees for the annual Kennedy Center Honors.(Getty Images via AFP)

Bad Bunny taking the stage at the Super Bowl halftime show on February 8, 2026, has created a polarizing controversy, and there is a sharp division along political lines on the values the singer represents. Conservative activists have rallied against the NFL over Bad Bunny's publicly pro-LGBTQ stand. His Puerto Rican origin has also come under the scanner, with one Trump administration official saying ICE agents will be present at the performance.

Thus, the petition coming up to replace Bad Bunny with George Strait in such a politically charged climate around the halftime performance, has sparked interest in the 79-year-old's political views.

Is George Strait Republican or Democrat? What We Know

George Strait has never publicly expressed his political views. The 79-year-old 'King of Latin Trap,' in his over 49 years of music career, has never supported any political candidate at the national or local level. But the Texas native has made references to political events at concerts and made appearances with local politicians over the years.

For instance, most recently, he dedicated his song 'Weight of the Badge' to Donald Trump at a concert after the assassination attempt on Trump on July 13, 2024. After Trump became the President, he named Strait in the Kennedy Center Honors in August 2025. Back in 2012, he let GOP candidate against Obama in the 2012 presidential election, Newt Gingrich, use his song 'Heartland' at campaign events.

At the local level in Texas, Strait is routinely associated with several Republican politicians. In 2017, he appeared with Texas's GOP governor, Gregg Abbott, for an event related to the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. Some claim that a record exists of Strait donating to the GOP National Senatorial Committee in 1992, but that is unconfirmed.