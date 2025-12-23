Is GitHub down right now? Users report '503 Service Unavailable' server error

GitHub appears to be down for hundreds of users in the United States. According to DownDetector, reports of the outage began around 5:15 p.m. EDT on Monday. Many users reported receiving a '503 Service Unavailable' server error. By 5:25 p.m., DownDetector had received nearly 3,200 reports. Github down in US. (Github )

One user complained on DownDetector, "Why is it that github goes down whenever i try to visit lmao."

Another added, “503 Service Unavailable ???”

A third user wrote, “Site just stopped loading.”

Social media reports

Several users took to social media, including X (formerly Twitter), to share their experiences.

One person wrote, "Github seems to be down right now—the servers are acting up, I can't access my repos, and I'm not able to commit any code. Anyone else seeing this?"

Another expressed, "Github down as soon as i try to use it."

GitHub has not yet confirmed the outage or responded to user complaints. The expected time to resolve the issue is currently unknown.