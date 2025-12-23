Search
Tue, Dec 23, 2025
Is GitHub down right now? Users report '503 Service Unavailable' server error

Dec 23, 2025 04:02 am IST

According to DownDetector, reports of the outage began around 5:15 p.m. EDT on Monday. Many users reported receiving a “503 Service Unavailable” server error.

GitHub appears to be down for hundreds of users in the United States. According to DownDetector, reports of the outage began around 5:15 p.m. EDT on Monday. Many users reported receiving a '503 Service Unavailable' server error. By 5:25 p.m., DownDetector had received nearly 3,200 reports.

Github down in US. (Github )

One user complained on DownDetector, "Why is it that github goes down whenever i try to visit lmao."

Another added, “503 Service Unavailable ???”

A third user wrote, “Site just stopped loading.”

Social media reports

Several users took to social media, including X (formerly Twitter), to share their experiences.

One person wrote, "Github seems to be down right now—the servers are acting up, I can't access my repos, and I'm not able to commit any code. Anyone else seeing this?"

Another expressed, "Github down as soon as i try to use it."

GitHub has not yet confirmed the outage or responded to user complaints. The expected time to resolve the issue is currently unknown.

