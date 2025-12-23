Is GitHub down right now? Users report '503 Service Unavailable' server error

According to DownDetector, reports of the outage began around 5:15 p.m. EDT on Monday. Many users reported receiving a “503 Service Unavailable” server error.
GitHub appears to be down for hundreds of users in the United States. According to DownDetector, reports of the outage began around 5:15 p.m. EDT on Monday. Many users reported receiving a '503 Service Unavailable' server error. By 5:25 p.m., DownDetector had received nearly 3,200 reports.
One user complained on DownDetector, "Why is it that github goes down whenever i try to visit lmao."