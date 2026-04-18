Is Ice Spice pregnant? Viral rumors swirl amid LA McDonald’s fight video

Rumors circulating on social media claiming that rapper Ice Spice is pregnant have gone viral across multiple platforms. However, there is currently no verified evidence or official confirmation to support the claims, and they appear to stem from fake, unsubstantiated online posts.

The rumor

Social media claims rapper Ice Spice is pregnant with NFL star Stefon Diggs, but no confirmation as separate fight video fuels online frenzy. (AFP)

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A widely shared post attributed to HoopsCrave, along with similar claims on Facebook, further fueled the speculation, suggesting the rapper is expecting a child and naming NFL player Stefon Diggs as the alleged father.

HoopsCrave is known for publishing parody-style content, and the claims have not been supported by any credible sources.

Viral fight video

The speculation surfaced alongside a separate viral video allegedly showing Ice Spice involved in an altercation at a McDonald’s in Los Angeles on Friday, in which she appears to be slapped by a fan.

This story is being updated.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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