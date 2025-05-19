Is Jill Biden really a 'doctor'? Her education background explained amid Trump Jr.'s cancer cover-up allegation

Former US President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with high-grade prostate cancer, according to an official statement released by his personal office on Sunday. Is Jill Biden really a 'doctor'? Her education background explained (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)(AP)

"Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms," the statement issued by his office read. “On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone. While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management. The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”

The announcement prompted an outpouring of support from public figures who extended their wishes for a swift recovery. However, Donald Trump Jr., son of President Donald Trump, has shared an X post questioning how "Dr. Jill Biden" had not detected the cancer earlier.

“What I want to know is how did Dr. Jill Biden miss stage five metastatic cancer or is this yet another coverup???” Trump Jr asked.

This was in response to a post by Dr. Steven Quay, CEO of breast cancer prevention company Atossa Therapeutics. Dr. Quay claimed that prostate cancer is "easiest cancer to diagnose when it first starts," and that “even, with the most aggressive form, it is a 5-7 year journey without treatment before it becomes metatstatic."

Trump Jr's post sparked confusion, particularly regarding Jill Biden’s credentials.

A doctor of education, not medicine

While Donald Trump Jr's X post seemed to accuse Jill of medical negligence despite holding a doctorate, the former first lady’s education credentials reveal that she holds a doctorate degree in the field of education leadership and not oncology. The archives of the Presidential Library acknowledge her with having completed her Bachelor’s Degree in English from the University of Delaware, followed by pursuing a Master of Education degree from West Chester University and a Master of Arts in English degree from Villanova University.

Jill finally earned a Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) degree in educational leadership from the University of Delaware in 2007. The prefix “Dr” comes from her possessing a professional doctoral degree in applying research to resolve problems in educational settings rather than any ties with the field of medicine.

Social media reactions

The revelation of Biden's cancer diagnosis sparked widespread debate on social media, with some users speculating about a potential cover-up by the White House regarding his health during his time in office. Much of the scrutiny was directed at his physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden. However, many also came to Jill Biden's defense.

Meanwhile, several prominent figures, including Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, Marco Rubio, and Hillary Clinton, shared messages of support and well-wishes for Biden's health and recovery.