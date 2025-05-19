Joe Biden diagnosed with ‘aggressive’ prostate cancer: All you need to know; symptoms, cause and life expectancy

United States' former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an ‘aggressive’ prostate cancer. The announcement on Biden’s health came after the 82-year-old was examined last week after he experienced increasing urinary symptoms, according to the statement. Here's everything you need to know about prostate cancer, the early signs, if there's a possibility of recovery, and more. United States' former President Joe Biden was diagnosed with an ‘aggressive’ prostate cancer after he experienced increasing urinary symptoms. (AFP)

In a post shared by Dr Jayesh Sharma, an oncologist and cancer surgeon specialising in breast and oral cancers, on May 19, he talked about how to catch the early symptoms of prostate cancer and what it means if one is detected with it. According to Dr Jayesh, a stage 4 prostate cancer doesn't mean ‘it's over’.

How to know if you have prostate cancer?

According to Dr Jayesh, here are the three signs that could indicate you have prostate cancer:

1. Weak stream

2. Night-time bathroom trips

Here are the tests that catch it early:

PSA (Prostate-Specific Antigen) test

Biopsy scan

According to Dr Jayesh, the treatment for stage 4 prostate cancer begins with hormone therapy (ADT). According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed malignancy worldwide and the sixth leading cause of cancer-related death in men. Diagnosis is primarily based on prostate-specific antigen testing, magnetic resonance imaging scans, and prostate tissue biopsies, although prostate-specific antigen testing for screening remains controversial.

What are the 5 early signs of prostate cancer?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr M Srinivas Reddy, senior consultant surgical oncologist at Kamineni Hospitals in Hyderabad, said, "Prostate cancer symptoms can include:

1. Difficulty in urinating

2. Frequent urination

3. A burning sensation during urination

4. Pain in the lower back and pelvic area.

5. An enlarged prostate or an abnormal increase in the size of the prostate gland.

If you have any of these symptoms, it is important to get screened for prostate cancer as soon as possible. These conditions can cause problems with bladder and urethra function, so it is important to get a PSA screening test done if you want to rule out any prostate problems.”

How long can someone with prostate cancer live?

As per Associated Press, Dr Matthew Smith of Massachusetts General Brigham Cancer Centre, said that outcomes have improved in recent decades, and patients can expect to live with metastatic prostate cancer for four or five years. “It's very treatable, but not curable,” Smith said.

What is the main cause of prostate cancer?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Preetham Dev, urologist and uro-oncologist at Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, shared, “There are several modifiable and non-modifiable factors that might affect the risk of prostate cancer. Modifiable factors can include diet, obesity, smoking, chemical exposure and sexually transmitted infections. Long-term smoking is also associated with an increased risk of prostate cancer. Non-modifiable factors include age, family history, etc. Hence, men should be aware of the risk factors and contact their doctor in case any adverse effects are seen.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.