Is Kyle Cooke dating Meghan King? A look at his full relationship history, from ex-wife Amanda Batula to now

Reality TV star Kyle Cooke has sparked dating speculation after being seen with Meghan King in New York City. According to Page Six, the two were photographed kissing on a Manhattan street after attending the outlet’s “Love Letter to ’90s New York: Revisited” party.

Cooke’s most well-known relationship has been with Batula (L), with whom he spent nearly a decade.(Kyle Cooke's Instagram, Meghan King's Instagram)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Witnesses told the publication that King stayed close to Cooke throughout the evening, where they were seen “flirting, chatting and sipping cocktails.” The pair later left the event together and continued their night out.

Neither Cooke nor King has publicly addressed the nature of their relationship.

Split from Amanda Batula earlier this year

The sighting comes months after Cooke and his estranged wife, Amanda Batula, announced their separation.

As reported by US Weekly, the couple began dating in 2016, got engaged in 2018 and married in September 2021. They confirmed their split in January 2026 after four years of marriage.

“After much reflection, we have mutually and amicably decided to part ways as a couple,” they said in a joint statement, adding that they were focusing on “personal growth and healing.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The former couple also asked for privacy as they navigate their next chapter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The former couple also asked for privacy as they navigate their next chapter. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The breakup has remained in the spotlight, particularly after Batula and fellow “Summer House” cast member West Wilson confirmed their own relationship. Kyle Cooke’s dating history {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The breakup has remained in the spotlight, particularly after Batula and fellow “Summer House” cast member West Wilson confirmed their own relationship. Kyle Cooke’s dating history {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Cooke’s most well-known relationship has been with Batula, with whom he spent nearly a decade. Their romance, which began in 2016, unfolded publicly on Summer House. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cooke’s most well-known relationship has been with Batula, with whom he spent nearly a decade. Their romance, which began in 2016, unfolded publicly on Summer House. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} There have been no widely reported serious relationships linked to Cooke prior to Batula, making his recent outing with King the first high-profile development in his love life since the split. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There have been no widely reported serious relationships linked to Cooke prior to Batula, making his recent outing with King the first high-profile development in his love life since the split. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: Kendra Duggar arrest row: Joseph's family breaks up on charges; sisters Jill Dillard, Amy King react

Meghan King’s past relationships

King, meanwhile, has had several high-profile relationships. She was previously married to Brad McDill from 2007 to 2011 and later to former MLB player Jim Edmonds from 2014 to 2021. The former couple share three children together.

She also briefly married Cuffe Biden Owens, nephew of Joe Biden, in May 2021. The marriage was annulled just two months later in July 2022.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON