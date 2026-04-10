Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman: 5 things about Love on the Spectrum couple's relationship amid breakup report

Love on the Spectrum couple Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman have reportedly broken up after five years together. The two were beloved participants on the Netflix reality series where seven adults with autism dive into a dating group. Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman became beloved participants on the Love on the Spectrum show. (X/@PopCrave)

The news of the breakup was reported by the US Sun. “Sadly, it’s true that David and Abbey broke up,” an insider told the publication. Isaacman, 31, and Romeo, 27, are yet to comment on the matter.

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Meanwhile, the news of their breakup has put their relationship under new focus from fans, and many are also wondering about why the two split after about five years together. Here's all you need to know about Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman's relationship.

Abbey Romeo, David Isaacman: 5 things about relationship Romeo and Isaacman reportedly broke up because they could not come to an agreement about tying the knot. The US Sun reported “They couldn’t come to an agreement on when to get married. She was ready years ago, he still needed time.” Romeo and Isaacman had met on Season 1 of Love on the Spectrum and have been dating for about five years. The duo had gone to San Diego Zoo Safari Park for their first date and viewers had closely followed their story as the two fell in love. The two celebrated their fourth anniversary in July 2025 and Romeo got a diamond bracelet from Brilliant Earth as a gift from Isaacman. Sharing details about their relationship, Romeo had said she and Isaacman bonded over conditions of autism and synesthesia. The latter is a ‘phenomenon that causes sensory crossovers, such as tasting colors or feeling sounds’ according to the Cleveland Clinic. “We understand each other [and] the way our minds work. We’re kind and patient with each other and we’re our true selves,” Romeo told TODAY in 2025. While the two have allegedly split over a disagreement about marriage, Romeo had addressed the matter with producers during Season 4 of Love on Spectrum, which released on April 1. The reality star had reportedly said she and Isaacman were not ready to tie the knot.

“We already feel like we’re already married in our hearts,” she'd said as per People. While dating, Romeo had written a heartfelt song for Isaacman last year, titled Boyfriend Forever. The lyrics went “You understand me, remind me to breathe / Being with you is easy, you’re just who I need … I wanna be your girlfriend forever / Will you be my boyfriend?.”