Summer House star Kyle Cooke Defends Himself Against Cheating Rumors

Summer House stars Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula recently laughed off rumours that Cooke had cheated on Batula once again. Last summer, a Deuxmoi blind item alleged that a reality star who is married and has a history of cheating had engaged in a romantic relationship with someone other than his spouse. The item referred to the reality star's partner as his "wifey."

Cooke defends himself

On Watch What Happens Live, Batula responded to the rumour by revealing that it was about Cooke. She added that she found the timing of the rumour to be very convenient given the tension between Cooke and their co-star Carl Radke. Cooke then chimed in to defend himself, stating that he was accounted for every night last summer.

Danielle Olivera's claims

On a previous episode of WWHL, Danielle Olivera claimed that the post was about Mya Allen's ex-boyfriend Oliver Gray. Despite Olivera's claim, some viewers were sceptical as Allen and Gray were never wedded.

Cooke's infidelity, while he was dating Batula, played out during Season 3 of Summer House. Despite this, the couple married in September 2021.

The show goes on

Summer House continues to air on Bravo, with new episodes airing on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET. Despite the cheating rumours, Cooke and Batula seem to be happy and committed to each other.

Laughing off the accusations

In the end, Cooke and Batula are laughing off the cheating rumours. The couple seems to be in a good place and is focused on their marriage. While rumours can be hurtful, it's important to remember that not everything you hear is true.

