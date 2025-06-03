Search Search
Is Miami Airport closed today due to bad weather? Latest updates on ground stops and flight delays

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Jun 03, 2025 03:33 AM IST

Social media posts claimed Miami International Airport issued a ground stop Monday due to bad weather, though the airport only faced delays and cancellations.

Miami experienced severe weather conditions on Monday, with heavy storms flooding streets and strong winds sweeping through the region. Amid this, questions began circulating about whether Miami International Airport (MIA) had been closed due to the weather. Some social media posts even claimed that a ground stop had been issued, temporarily halting all flights.

Miami International Airport experienced weather-related disruptions on Monday.(AFP)
Miami International Airport experienced weather-related disruptions on Monday.(AFP)

While the airport did experience weather-related disruptions, including flight delays and cancellations, Miami International Airport remains operational, and no official ground stop has been issued.

News / World News / US News / Is Miami Airport closed today due to bad weather? Latest updates on ground stops and flight delays
