Is Obama suing Trump over Russian interference claims, treason warning? Here's the truth

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Published on: Jul 26, 2025 07:21 am IST

A claim about former President Barack Obama planning to sue President Donald Trump is going viral on social media

A claim about former President Barack Obama planning to sue President Donald Trump is going viral on social media. This comes as the 79-year-old accused the Democrat of ‘treason’, saying he and his administrated pushed a Russian interference hoax during the 2016 election. National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard released declassified documents saying they support her claims of Obama's ‘treasonous conspiracy’ to undermine Trump.

Donald Trump speaks with former U.S. President Barack Obama as Melania Trump looks on during the state funeral for former U.S. President Jimmy Carter(Getty Images via AFP)
Donald Trump speaks with former U.S. President Barack Obama as Melania Trump looks on during the state funeral for former U.S. President Jimmy Carter(Getty Images via AFP)

On Friday, Trump said that Obama owes him for the Supreme Court's ruling that presidents have immunity from criminal prosecution for official acts in office.

"He owes me, Obama owes me big," Trump said before leaving for Scotland. The former president is yet to respond to the claims.

Is Obama planning to sue Trump?

As Trump claimed Obama ‘owes’ him, a post about the latter planning to file a lawsuit went viral.

“Barack Obama just announced he will be suing Donald Trump for $500 billion over Trump’s claim that Obama led a coup,” The Halfway Post said in a post on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. However, the user did not provide any evidence to back their claim.

There is no evidence that Obama is suing Trump. The viral post seems satirical.

“No, Barack Obama is not suing Donald Trump. The claim stems from a satirical post by HalfwayPost, a comedy account. Fact-checks from reliable sources like NYT, CNN, and Politico confirm no such lawsuit exists as of July 26, 2025,” Elon Musk-led xAI's bot Grok clarified.

"The post you're referencing is satire from a comedy account. No, Barack Obama is not suing Donald Trump for $500 billion. However, Trump did recently accuse Obama of treason and orchestrating a "coup" in the context of the 2016 Russia probe, based on declassified documents. Obama dismissed these claims as outrageous," another person added.

Earlier this week, Trump posted an AI-generated video of Obama’s arrest and called for accountability.

