Is Princess Lilibet a Beyoncé fan? Meghan Markle shares new photos as family ‘springing into summer’

Princess Lilibet donned a Beyoncé T-shirt in new family pictures shared by her mother, Meghan Markle, on Tuesday, June 9.

Princess Lilibet wore a Beyoncé T-shirt in family photos shared by Meghan Markle on June 9. The post included images of Prince Harry with Archie, nature scenes, and a nostalgic throwback photo of the couple

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Lilibet, who recently marked her 5th birthday, sported a white T-shirt emblazoned with the phrase "B is for Beyoncé" alongside an illustration of the 35-time Grammy Award winner. "Springing into summer 🌼," Meghan, 44, captioned the Instagram post.

The post also featured several nature photographs, an image of Prince Harry engaging in play with their son, Prince Archie, using an oversized soccer ball, and a picture of a basket filled with a variety of fruits and vegetables next to Meghan's As Ever jam.

Another image displayed a note stating "the one and only," while the carousel concluded with a black-and-white throwback photo from 2017 of Meghan and the Duke of Sussex, 41.

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{{^usCountry}} Are Princess Lilibet's parents fan of Beyoncé? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Are Princess Lilibet's parents fan of Beyoncé? {{/usCountry}}

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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been admirers of Beyoncé for quite some time. In May 2025, the couple posted pictures from the musician's Cowboy Carter tour performance at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

“About last night…. Thank you @beyonce and team for an amazing concert (and a very fun date night)! All love,” Meghan wrote in the caption of the post, which featured heartwarming moments of her and Prince Harry relishing the performance together.

Beyoncé also encountered the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2019 during the premiere of The Lion King, where Beyoncé lent her voice to the character Nala.

Lilibet's 5th birthday celebration

Lilibet "Lili" Diana, the youngest child and only daughter of Meghan and Prince Harry, was born in June 2021. She was named in honor of two of Britain's most renowned royals: Harry's mother, Princess Diana, who tragically passed away in a car accident in 1997, and Queen Elizabeth II, Harry's grandmother, who died in 2022.

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To celebrate Lilibet's 5th birthday, Duchess Meghan honored her daughter by posting two previously unseen family photographs on social media.

In the first image, the duchess and Prince Harry are seen smiling joyfully as they embrace their daughter, whose face is not visible in the pictures. Harry holds the young princess in his arms while Meghan, dressed entirely in khaki, affectionately rests her arm on his shoulder.

The second photograph features the princess, who is seventh in line to the British throne, standing barefoot on the grass, surrounded by trees and plants. She is admiring a flower, with her strawberry-blonde hair cascading past her shoulders.

"Our dream girl," Meghan stated in the Instagram post, accompanied by a white heart emoji. "Happy 5th birthday, Lili."

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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