Forever Young: a Grammy salute to Rod Stewart Live – What happened, where to stream event

Music fans across the globe were waiting for "Forever Young: A Grammy Salute to Rod Stewart Live", a two‑hour television event celebrating one of rock music's most important icons. The program was aired by CBS on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at 8pm ET. Rod Stewart was honored in CBS special Forever Young: A Grammy Salute to Rod Stewart Live celebrating his legendary music career. (REUTERS)

The show offered audiences both an all-access pass and a front‑row concert experience. For viewers and fans outside the United States, Paramount+ aired the program. Premium subscribers were able to stream live, and other users could gain access the following day. Viewers without cable connection could watch the show for free through FuboTV and DIRECTV, as per reports.

The tribute celebrates Stewart’s legendary career The broadcast honored Sir Rod Stewart, a two‑time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy Award winner whose career spans more than five decades.

Stewart is known for his timeless hits like “Maggie May” and “Forever Young,” and he remains an important figure in the music industry. This special show coincides with the extended U.S. leg of his "One Last Time" tour, launched in 2024.

Archival footage and personal stories featured Beyond the music, the program featured archival footage and behind‑the‑scenes access. Viewers could see Stewart reflect on his music journey, his devotion to family, and the passion that kept him on stage even in his seventies. The production blended concert spectacle with documentary storytelling that offered a greater appreciation of his work for both longtime fans and new audiences.

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How to watch the program The show was aired on CBS at the scheduled time. For viewers who were unable to watch the live broadcast, Sling and Paramount+ has a convenient streaming alternative.

Both platforms ensure accessibility for international viewers as well. The event is organized not just as a tribute, but as a milestone, an acknowledgment of Stewart’s influence on generations of musicians and fans.

With the combination of live performance, personal reflection, and historical context, Forever Young: A Grammy Salute to Rod Stewart Live is more than a concert; it is a celebration of Stewart's musical journey.