Is T-Mobile currently down? Here's what we know

Verizon customers throughout the United States experienced difficulties with their phone service on Wednesday. Meanwhile, some news outlets like FOX4 and Mashable.com claimed that AT&T and T-Mobile customers also reported issues. However, T-Mobile Help has clarified that they are currently not showing any coverage concerns. T-Mobile said that they are currently not showing any coverage concerns, (UnSplash)

Is Verizon experiencing an outage? Reports of service issues began to surface on DownDetector at approximately 12:00 p.m. ET on January 14.

As per DownDetector, which monitors service interruptions, there were over 171,000 reports of Verizon outages by 12:30 p.m. ET.

Half of the users reported problems with their mobile signal, while others indicated issues with WiFi and broadband internet.

The company acknowledged the outage via social media. “We are aware of an issue impacting wireless voice and data services for some customers. Our engineers are engaged and are working to identify and solve the issue quickly,” Verizon stated on X. “We understand how important reliable connectivity is and apologize for the inconvenience.”

However, it remains uncertain what the underlying issue was or what led to the outages.

Are T-Mobile and AT&T really facing any issues? Responding to a post claiming that “T-Mobile and AT&T are also down,” T-Mobile stated on X that it is not facing any significant coverage problems on its network.

“Hi, we're not currently showing any coverage concerns. Meet us in DM with your exact location and we can help review the coverage in that area. Thanks. ^ShannonRobinson,” T-Mobile Help stated.

AT&T is yet to provide any official statement.