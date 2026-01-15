Verizon down: How to send messages via satellite when iPhones and Androids are in SOS mode?

Verizon's network was down for tens of thousands of users in the US on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. The company said it was aware of the issue and that its engineers are working to identify and solve it. A Solver magnetic button is attached to an Apple iPhone during CES Unveiled (AFP)

"We understand how important reliable connectivity is and apologize for the inconvenience."

There were more than 170,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Verizon's services at the time of writing this story, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Amid the massive outage, iPhone users saw an SOS-mode message on their devices.

Can you still message? How to use satellite messaging?

Apple’s satellite connectivity is no longer limited to emergencies. With iOS 26, iPhone users can now send messages via satellite, making it possible to stay in touch even when there’s no cellular signal or Wi-Fi available.

The feature builds on Apple’s Emergency SOS via satellite system, which debuted with the iPhone 14 and was later expanded in iOS 18. In iOS 26, that capability now extends to everyday messaging, seamlessly integrating with iMessage and maintaining Apple’s end-to-end encryption for privacy and security.

Messages via satellite are currently supported only on iPhone 14 and newer models, including the latest iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max running iOS 26.

How satellite messaging activates

When your iPhone detects that there’s no cellular or Wi-Fi connection, it automatically prompts you with a notification offering satellite connectivity. Tapping the alert opens Apple’s satellite services interface.

You can also access the feature directly through the Messages app. In the absence of traditional connectivity, a “Connect to Satellite” option appears in the Dynamic Island, guiding you into satellite mode.

Once selected, your iPhone walks you through finding and aligning with the nearest satellite. On-screen instructions help you orient the device properly to establish a connection.

After the link is active, messaging works much like it normally does. You can open iMessage, compose a text, and send it to your contacts, though delivery times may vary depending on satellite positioning.

What you can send and receive

Satellite messaging in iOS 26 supports both iMessage and SMS, but they don’t function identically.

iMessage allows users to send and receive messages as usual while connected to a satellite. SMS messaging, however, comes with restrictions: users can send SMS texts to any contact, but incoming SMS messages are limited to pre-selected emergency contacts. RCS messaging is not supported at this time.

Other satellite features included

Alongside Messages, Apple’s satellite services also provide access to Find My, Roadside Assistance, and Emergency SOS, all designed to keep users connected and safe in remote locations.

Supported iPhone models

To use Messages via satellite, you’ll need one of the following devices:

iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max

iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max, 16e

iPhone 17, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max

iPhone Air