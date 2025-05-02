Is TeamViewer down? Users report connection issues

TeamViewer is down in several parts of the U.S. As of 11:15 p.m. EDT, DownDetector had received over 1,300 error reports, with most users citing server and connection issues. TeamViewer is down in several parts of the U.S.(UnSplash)

DownDetector Reports -

“Able to open the app but unable to connect to any clients,” one person reported.

Another reported, “Down for me. Cant login , Clients are not too happy I cant get to their tickets.”

A third person reported, “Cant log in. Gives me an excuse to not do my helpdesk work at least.”

Another user wrote, “Appears offline, except it's not offline.”

Reports On X -

Several users also took to X (formerly Twitter) to report the issues they were experiencing.

“TeamViewer, your systems are down. Many stations are different locations. all systems are NOT opperational,” one person reported.

Another complained, “Status page not updated yet, but TeamViewer appears to be down currently. Might as well go home and start the weekend early.”

TeamViewer Provides Update -

Responding to one of the complaints, TeamViewer wrote on X: “A subset of our users are currently experiencing issues accessing our services. Our engineers are working on the identification. Please subscribe to our status page for more info: https://status.TeamViewer.com.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information