Is Vance Luther Boelter alive? Second hit list and vehicle found amid nationwide manhunt

At a press conference Sunday evening, officials gave an update on the ongoing manhunt for Minnesota shooting suspect Vance Luther Boelter, confirming that he has not yet been located and is presumed to still be alive. Law enforcement establish a security perimeter near the residence of senior Democratic state assemblywoman Melissa Hortman after Hortman and her husband, Mark, were shot and killed earlier in the day, in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, U.S., June 14, 2025. (REUTERS)

“There’s a nationwide warrant for (Boelter’s) arrest for the murders and attempted murders in this case at the state level, and there’s also then a federal warrant … for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution,” said Drew Evans, the superintendent of the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension at Minnesota’s Department of Public Safety. “We’re certainly operating as though he’s still alive, and believe he is at this time and will continue on as is.”

Authorities are continuing interviews as part of the active criminal investigation.

“We continue to conduct interviews on the investigative piece, not only to learn his whereabouts, but also to follow up on the case and gather the information as part of the prosecution related to him,” Evans added.

Suspect's Family Questioned

When asked about the suspect’s family, Evans said they had spoken with Boelter’s wife and other relatives, all of whom have been cooperative.

“Any time an individual is identified as a suspect in an investigation, we’re going to talk to their family members and do that," Evans said. "So we met with his family — not just his wife, but other family members — to really understand what’s going on, and that will help us complete the investigation.”

Second Vehicle and New Evidence Found

A second vehicle linked to Boelter was found Sunday in Sibley County, containing items relevant to the investigation. Among them was a hat believed to have been worn by Boelter, further indicating his presence in the area. Officials declined to provide further details on what else was found in the car.

Evans confirmed that the first vehicle, found on Saturday, contained a manifesto with a list of names, including lawmakers.

Possible Second Hit List

According to CNN, investigators may have discovered a second list of potential targets during a search of a property linked to the suspect. The list reportedly contains a dozen new names.

"Law enforcement has been going out to warn additional people that they were on a list and that (the suspect is) still at large and discuss security with them,” CNN’s chief law enforcement and intelligence analyst John Miller said CNN Newsroom with Jessica Dean.

Officials did not mention the second list during Sunday's press conference.