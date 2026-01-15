Is Verizon still down? Many continue to face SOS issue even as network recovers

The massive outage with mobile service provider Verizon on Wednesday was restored in most locations within a couple of hours of the outage first breaking out. However, many continue to face issue. Verizon Corp. signage on the floor of the NYSE in New York on Dec 31. (Bloomberg)

As of 8:31 p.m. ET, more than 30,000 Verizon users across the United States are still reporting that their network is operating and the outage persists.

At the time of this writing, 38,479 Verizon users are reporting that they are still facing an outage. Most of the reports continue to be with the SOS mode error caused by no signal on the Verizon service.

Here's the outage graph of Verizon on Down Detector, a platform that tracks outages live based on users' reports.