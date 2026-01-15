Edit Profile
    Is Verizon still down? Many continue to face SOS issue even as network recovers

    Verizon restored service in most areas, but 38,000+ users still report outages and SOS mode issues as of 8:31 p.m. ET.

    Updated on: Jan 15, 2026 6:10 AM IST
    By Shamik Banerjee
    The massive outage with mobile service provider Verizon on Wednesday was restored in most locations within a couple of hours of the outage first breaking out. However, many continue to face issue.

    Verizon Corp. signage on the floor of the NYSE in New York on Dec 31. (Bloomberg)
    As of 8:31 p.m. ET, more than 30,000 Verizon users across the United States are still reporting that their network is operating and the outage persists.

    At the time of this writing, 38,479 Verizon users are reporting that they are still facing an outage. Most of the reports continue to be with the SOS mode error caused by no signal on the Verizon service.

    Here's the outage graph of Verizon on Down Detector, a platform that tracks outages live based on users' reports.

    More than 38,000 users are still reporting an outage with Verizon. (Down Detector)
    This story is being updated.

    Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
    © 2026 HindustanTimes