Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Islamic State leader killed in Iraq, Donald Trump takes credit: ‘Miserable life terminated’

ByHT News Desk
Mar 15, 2025 01:26 PM IST

Islamic State leader Abu Khadija held the position of the so-called governor of Iraq and Syria and was also the head of its foreign operations offices.

US President Donald Trump on Friday reacted to the killing Islamic State (ISIS) leader Abdallah Makki Muslih al-Rufayi, also known as Abu Khadija, saying that his “miserable life was terminated".

IS leader Abu Khadiya was killed by Iraqi security forces on March 13(US central command/X)
IS leader Abu Khadiya was killed by Iraqi security forces on March 13(US central command/X)

In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump said, “Today the fugitive leader of ISIS in Iraq was killed. He was relentlessly hunted down by our intrepid warfighters. His miserable life was terminated, along with another member of ISIS, in coordination with the Iraqi Government and the Kurdish Regional Government. PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH!”

Prime Minister Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani also posted on X about the death of Abu Khadija, who he stated, “was considered one of the most dangerous terrorists in Iraq and the world".

He added, “We congratulate Iraq, the Iraqi people, and all peace-loving nations on this significant security achievement.”

Also Read: Iraq: Spy satellite images lead archaeologists to historic site Battle of al-Qadisiyah, which helped Islam spread

Abu Khadija, held the position of the so-called governor of Iraq and Syria for the Islamic State, and was also the head of its foreign operations offices.

The ISIS leader had been sanctioned by the US in 2023, and the current military operation by Iraqi forces was carried out in coordination with US forces.

Also Read: Who was Salwan Momika? Iraqi man, who burned Quran in Sweden, shot dead

The US Central Command posted a video on X of the strike which killed the IS leader and another operative.

They stated that both fighters had been wearing unexploded "suicide vests" and that they had identified Abu Khadija through a DNA match.

On October 24, Iraqi forces killed nine ISIS group commanders, including the so-called governor of Iraq for IS at the time, Jassim al-Mazrouei Abu Abdel Qader.

In September last year, the US and Iraq had announced that they would end their decade-long military mission together in Iraq and slowly withdraw US troops.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On