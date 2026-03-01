‘Israel succeeded in dragging US into quagmire of war with Iran’: Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani

Amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, Iran's Ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, said that all bases and assets of hostile forces in the region are considered legitimate military targets under Iran's right to self-defence. Amir-Saeid Iravani, Iran's ambassador to the United Nations (UN), speaks during a United Nations (UN) Security Council meeting in New York, US, on Saturday, Feb 28, 2026. (Bloomberg)

He added that Iran will continue to defend itself until aggression ends, while remaining committed to respecting the sovereignty of neighbouring countries, and accused Israel of involving the United States in a conflict with Iran.

His remarks came during an emergency special session of the Security Council at UN Headquarters in New York on Saturday (local time) to address the situation in Iran and the Middle East.

Iravani said that Israel "succeeded in dragging the United States into the quagmire of war with Iran".

"All bases, facilities and assets of the hostile forces in the region shall be regarded as legitimate military objectives within the framework of Iran's lawful exercise of self-defence. Iran will continue to exercise its right of self-defence decisively and without recitation until the aggression ceases in full and unequivocal terms. Iran remains firmly committed to respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of its neighbouring countries," he said.

The board of governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is set to hold an emergency session on Monday at 08:00 to address the US and Israeli strikes on Iran, as reported by Al Jazeera.

The meeting, requested by Russia, comes ahead of the board's already scheduled quarterly session, where Iran's nuclear program was to be discussed. Diplomats noted that, unlike US strikes last year, Iran's nuclear facilities were not reportedly targeted in Saturday's attacks, as reported by Al Jazeera.

On Saturday, the United States and Israel carried out joint missile attacks on Iran, with large explosions reported in Tehran and other major cities, signalling a sharp escalation that risks expanding tensions into a broader regional conflict in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Iran has retaliated, targeting Israel and US assets in multiple Gulf states. Multiple explosions have been heard in Iran's capital, Tehran, while blasts have also been reported in several other locations across the country.

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Tehran, senior Israeli officials were informed on Saturday evening, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Senior Israeli officials were also informed that the body of Iran's Supreme Leader was found under the rubble left by the air strike, the report said.