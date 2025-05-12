Menu Explore
Ivanka Trump pays emotional tribute to late mom Ivana with rare throwback photos: ‘I feel her presence’

ByArya Vaishnavi
May 12, 2025 05:22 PM IST

Ivanka Trump pays tribute to her late mother, Ivana Trump, reflecting on her cherished memories

Donald Trump's eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, paid an emotional tribute to her late mother, Ivana Trump, on Mother's Day. The first daughter took to social media on Sunday to share throwback photos from her childhood in honour of the president's ex-wife.

Ivanka Trump pays tribute to late mom, Ivana Trump, with rare throwback photos(Instagram/ Ivanka Trump)
Ivanka Trump pays tribute to late mom, Ivana Trump, with rare throwback photos(Instagram/ Ivanka Trump)

Ivanka Trump pays emotional tribute to late mom Ivana

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the incredible mothers out there!” the 43-year-old captioned her Instagram post, which featured a carousel of throwback photos showing her and Ivana through the years. The first slide features a solo photo of the late socialite posing in an all-pink ensemble.

“Today, I’m holding close the beautiful memories of my mother, Ivana—her strength, humor, and love continue to guide me every day. I feel her presence in so many moments, especially as I raise my own children,” Ivanka went on, before expressing gratitude to her grandmother, Marie Zelníčková, whom she fondly calls “Babi.”

“I’m also deeply grateful for my grandmother babi who fills our home with wisdom, grace, and unconditional love. Her quiet strength is a gift to all of us, and I cherish the bond she shares with my kids,” the former advisor to President Trump added.

She concluded the post with a recent family photo with her husband, Jared Kushner, and their three children, Arabella, 13, Joseph, 10, and Theodore, 8. “To every mother, grandmother, and mother figure—thank you for the love you pour into your families and the light you bring into the world,” Ivanka further wrote.

Ivana was a Czech-American businesswoman and model who tied the knot with Trump in 1977 and divorced in 1990. She was also mom to the president's two sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump. In 2022, she died after falling down the stairs of her New York City home. She was 73 at the time.

