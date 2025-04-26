Menu Explore
Ja Morant to miss Game 4 vs Oklahoma? Memphis Grizzlies' final verdict out

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Apr 26, 2025 01:29 AM IST

Ja Morant will miss the Memphis Grizzlies' NBA playoff game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday

Ja Morant will miss the Memphis Grizzlies' NBA playoff game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported, citing sources. The 25-year-old sustained a left hip injury in the second quarter of Game 3. He left the contest with his side ahead 67-40, but the Grizzlies eventually lost 114-108.

Ja Morant sustained an injury in Game 3 vs Oklahoma City Thunder(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)
Ja Morant sustained an injury in Game 3 vs Oklahoma City Thunder(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

“Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant will miss Game 4 against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday due to a hip injury, sources tell ESPN. Morant played through a significant ankle sprain to clinch a playoff spot last week, then suffered a scary fall on his hip Thursday,” Charania confirmed on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

After Game 3, Grizzlies interim coach Tuomas Iisalo addressed Morant's injury and other concerns. “He's going through further evaluations (Friday). Then we'll know more,” he said.

The star guard was left injured on the floor after he took a behind-the-back pass from teammate Scotty Pippen Jr and went up for a potential dunk or layup. Oklahoma City's Luguentz Dort stepped under him, causing the 25-year-old to fall.

Ja Morant attempted two free throws later in the game, missing them both. He was taken into the locker room and taken out of the game.

Speaking about the incident, Dort said: "Tough one. Obviously I hope he's OK. I was running back, making a hustle play for my team. I was running quick, stopped on a dime. I didn't know he was behind me, and I was slipping. I tried to make a play on the ball, but we just ran into each other and he fell down. But I hope he's OK. I didn't mean to hit him like that."

Morant is averaging 18.3 points and 5.5 assists in the first three games of the series. In 50 games in the 2024-25 season, he averaged 23.2 points, 7.3 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game.

