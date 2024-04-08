Jackie Chan addresses health concerns on 70th birthday after fans expressed shock over his ageing look

On his 70th birthday on April 7, global icon Jackie Chan shared a rare personal post on social media to address concerns over recent photos that featured him looking much older than his age. Taking to Instagram, the Hong Kong action actor, Jackie Chan. reflected on aging while posting multiple old pictures of himself.

About a month ago, social media was flooded with photos of him with grey hair and facial hair while attending an event in China, sparking concerns about his health.

As greetings pour in on his birthday , the actor shed light on his remarkable career spanning more than sixty years, as well as his period in the public eye.

Jackie Chan expresses shock as he celebrates 70th birthday

The post begins with the Rush Hour saying, “Even before today, many friends have been reminding me: ‘Jackie, it’s going to be your 70th birthday!’ Every time I hear this number, my heart would stop for a second – l’m 70 years old already?”

Quoting his elder brother, Sammo Hung, that "being able to grow old is a fortunate thing", the actor wrote: "Especially for us stunt people, we don’t know how lucky we are to be able to grow old.”

Hong Kong action star Hung defended Chan's after some netizens disparaged his fellow actor's appearance.

“Who doesn’t get old? What matters is staying healthy as one ages,” Hung said last month at an award ceremony held by the Hong Kong Film Directors’ Guild, as reported by The Star.

“Why did these people speak so badly of him? They act as if they won’t get old," he added.

Chans opens up about photos of him with grey hair

Chan then clarified to his fans that his old appearance was only for a part in an upcoming American martial arts film Karate Kid and reassured that he is in good spirits.

“The character requires me to have white hair, white beard and look old,” he remarked, adding that he has always been open to trying new things for a movie.

"No matter if it’s a challenging stunt or a breakthrough appearance for a character," he stressed

On his 62 years of remarkable career in the entertainment industry, Chan acknowledged that he's "lucky" to still be filming.

Sharing some of his memorable photos, the actor said, "“Looking at these photos brings back so many fond memories. All I can say is: I love making movies and I love you all.”

He concluded his post by thanking all his fans and supporters for extending their best wishes on his birthday. “A big thank you to everyone for all your birthday wishes. Hope everyone stays happy and healthy!”

Will Smith extends birthday greeting to Chan

Meanwhile, American actor Will Smith took to Instagram to wish Chan on his 70th birthday. Smith's son Jaden Smith acted with the Hong Kong star in the martial arts film The Karate Kid (2010).

“Our time with you in Beijing during The Karate Kid left an eternal impact on our entire family. We wish you the deepest love and revelation on your next trip around the sun," he wrote, sharing some beautiful moments they spent with Chan during the film's shooting.