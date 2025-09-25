James Comey indictment row: What charges ex-FBI chief faces amid leak probe? Details out

Former FBI Director James Comey could be indicted on perjury charges in Virginia with a legal deadline expiring on Tuesday, September 30. CNN reported. Former FBI Director James Comey is sworn in prior to testifying before a Senate Intelligence Committee (2017). (REUTERS)

Comey is under investigation for alleged false statements he made in his congressional testimony on how the FBI investigated the allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 US election as well as his role in the leak of classified information.

CNN reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia. Comey made the statements on September 30, 2020. The federal law states that prosecutors have five years from the date of the statement to bring charges of perjury over statements made to Congress. Thus, the last day to do so regarding Comey expires Tuesday.

What charges could be brought against James Comey?

James Comey could potentially face perjury charges for lying under oath before Congress. Since the Congress testimony in September 2020, a whole range of accusations have been brought against Comey. However, at this point, the full extent of the charges against the former FBI Director is not known.

What is known is that one of the elements in the charges that could potentially be brought by the prosecutors in Virginia concerns lying under oath regarding the leak of information.

In 2019, the then-DOJ's inspector general alleged that Comey leaked classified information to the press, and hence it constituted a violation of the FBI's policy. It concerns the leak of memos that Comey kept of his meetings with President Donald Trump during the short stint he served in Trump's first term.

However, the Inspector General did not find any evidence to conclude that the memos were leaked by Comey. They revealed that the memos contained classified information.

MSNBC reporter Ken Dilanian reported, citing sources, that at least one element of the indictment — if it goes forward — will accuse him of lying to Congress during his testimony on September 30, 2020, about whether he authorized a leak of information.”

Comey, meanwhile, maintains that he did not authorize the leak of information - a stance he has maintained since the Senate hearing in 2020.