'Huge fan of India, but...': US energy secretary flags Russian oil friction

The latest in a series of remarks from US officials on Donald Trump's tariffs on India, Energy Secretary Chris Wright said he is a "huge fan of India," calling the country an "awesome ally" of America. However, he also said that India is buying Russian oil. US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said that America wants to end the Ukraine war, and he "believes" that India wants that too. (Bloomberg)

While responding to a journalist's question during a press briefing, Wright said, "I'm a huge fan of India. It is an awesome ally of America. But it is also buying Russian oil. We want to end the Ukraine war and I believe India also wants that. America wants nothing more than to expand energy trade with India."



Wright said that in the early days of taking charge as the Energy Secretary, a lot of his time was spent dealing with India, which he called "the world's largest democracy, a fast-growing economy and a truly dynamic society".

He noted that India has a growing energy demand as people "are increasing their prosperity and their opportunities", adding that "I'm a huge fan of India. We love India."

Wright stated that the US looks forward to more energy trade with India. However, he raised concerns that "India is caught up in the middle of another issue", hinting at New Delhi's Russian oil purchase, over which President Donald Trump imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff as penalty.

"President Trump's greatest passion is peace in the world. When I talk to him, it does not matter what the topic is, peace comes up. How can we use our tools and leverage to drive peace? And the Russian war in Ukraine, of course, is brutal. We all want to see it come to an end," he added.

He went on to ask where the sanctioned Russian oil goes. "It goes to China, India, and it goes to Turkey. And so, that helps Russia fund that war. And that's the friction," the US energy secretary added.

Wright said that the US wants to bring the Ukraine war to an end, and he "believes" that the Indians want the same.

"And we want to expand our energy cooperation with India in natural gas, in coal, in nuclear, in clean cooking fuels, liquid petroleum gas. India has been a star in that area. So we want nothing more than trade, energy cooperation with India," Wright added.

On Tuesday, Trump accused China and India of being the "primary funders" of the Ukraine war, while slamming NATO allies for their own Russian energy purchases in his address at the United Nations General Assembly.

“China and India are the primary funders of the ongoing war by continuing to purchase Russian oil. Inexcusably, even NATO countries have not cut off much Russian energy,” Trump told the 193-member General Assembly.

Trump's remarks came as a mixed signal amid the recent thaw in the India-US ties following his bonhomie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Trade talks between the two countries are also back on track.

While Trump and other US officials have repeatedly raked up India's Russian oil purchases, New Delhi has defended its energy relationship with Moscow as driven by market forces and essential for the maintaining of energy security.

US officials have clarified that Washington and New Delhi must reach a compromise on Russian energy before Trump's 25 per cent penalty tariff can be removed.

State Secretary Marco Rubio on Tuesday suggested that the India tariff is "something we hope we can fix".