Japan bowling ball test: What is it and why Trump called it a ‘non-tariff cheating’

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Apr 21, 2025 07:01 AM IST

President Donald Trump mentioned the ‘Japan bowling ball test’ in his latest ‘non-tariff cheating’ warning to trade partners

President Donald Trump mentioned the ‘Japan bowling ball test’ in his latest ‘non-tariff cheating’ warning to trade partners. In a post on Truth Social, the 78-year-old mentioned Protective Technical Standards, using the Japan bowling ball test as an example.

Donald Trump mentioned the Japan bowling ball test in a post on Sunday(AFP)
Donald Trump mentioned the Japan bowling ball test in a post on Sunday(AFP)

Other points mentioned by Trump were: Currency manipulation, VATs, ‘which act as tariffs and export subsidies’, dumping below cost, export subsidies, and other government subsidies, protective agricultural standards, counterfeiting, piracy, and IP theft, and transshipping to evade tariffs. He warned ‘non-tariff cheating’ could spoil relations with the United States.

However, Japan bowling ball test confused several voters, who wondered what the term means.

What is the Japan bowling ball test?

This is not the first time President Trump has accused Japan of using a bowling ball test to cheat US automakers out of selling cars to Japanese consumers.

“It’s the bowling ball test. They take a bowling ball from 20 feet up in the air and drop it on the hood of the car,” Trump said during a fundraising event in Missouri back in 2018, according to audio obtained by The Washington Post.

The then-White House press secretary Sarah Sanders was asked about the comment. She replied, saying the president was ‘obviously joking’.

“The President has been talking about unfair trade practices for decades. It is not new for him. Part of the reason he was elected was to end unfair trade practices and push for free, fair and reciprocal trade so American goods can compete in more foreign markets,” she said.

The Washington Post reported that Trump was possibly referring to Nissan TV ad showing bowling balls hitting a car to demonstrate durability, or a Japanese pedestrian safety test using a head-shaped object the size of a bowling ball.

