Trump admin suffers another leak; White House floor plans shared with over 11,000 people

Donald Trump and Joe Biden officials ‘improperly shared’ sensitive documents with over 11,000 federal workers, The Washington Post reported on Sunday, citing internal records. These documents included classified White House floor plans. The lapse by the General Services Administration, which supports the basic functioning of the government and manages its real estate portfolio, triggered a cybersecurity incident report and investigation last week, the report added. U.S. President Donald Trump gestures while wearing a hat that reads "Gulf of America"(REUTERS)

WaPo added that the internal records showed that a Google Drive folder was shared with the entire GSA staff, more than 11,200 people. It included sensitive documents and the White House floor plan.

Details of a proposed blast door for the White House visitor center and bank account information for a vendor who assisted the Trump administration were also shared with the GSA staff, the publication reported.

The report did not specify whether the leaked plans were classified. It added that ‘nine of the 15 files shared in the Google Drive folder were marked CUI (controlled unclassified information)’.

“At least 10 of the shared files allowed GSA employees not only to view but also edit the content, the records show,” WaPo stated.

The White House and GSA are yet to respond to these claims.

The Google Drive leak comes weeks after top Trump officials accidentally added the editor in chief of the Atlantic magazine, Jeffrey Goldberg, to a Signal chat group where Yemen war plans were being discussed.

On Sunday, The New York Times and CNN cited sources to report that Defense Secretary shared the same Yemen plans with his wife, brother and personal lawyer in another Signal group.

Hegseth is yet to respond to these reports.