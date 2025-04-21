Pete Hegseth Signal chat row: Who was in the group and what information was shared?

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth shared key Yemen attack details with his wife, Jennifer Rauchet, brother Phil, and personal lawyer, Tim Parlatore, on March 15, The New York Times reported, citing sources. This comes weeks after Hegseth and other officials mistakenly added The Atlantic's editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, to a Signal chat group where they allegedly discussed Yemen war plans. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reportedly shared Yemen plans in a Signal chat with his wife(AFP)

The NYT reported on Sunday that Hegseth shared similar plans with his wife, brother, and personal lawyer in a separate Signal chat group.

Who was in the Signal group?

Pete Hegseth: The Defense Secretary shared sensitive information via Signal, the New York Times reported. A former Fox News host and Trump appointee, Hegseth is yet to respond to the latest Signal scandal.

Jennifer Rauchet: Hegseth’s wife, a former Fox News producer, is not a Defense Department employee. Despite this, she has accompanied Hegseth on overseas trips and was included in the second Signal chat.

Phil Hegseth: Pete Hegseth’s brother, who works in the Pentagon as a Department of Homeland Security liaison to the Department of Defense.

Tim Parlatore: Hegseth’s personal lawyer, also employed at the Pentagon.

What information was shared

On March 15, 2025, Hegseth shared specific flight schedules for F/A-18 Hornet jets involved in the Yemen strikes against the Houthis. The New York Times reported that this information mirrored details Goldberg had accessed, including operational timings. An official told the NYT: “Nothing classified was ever discussed on that chat."

Last month, The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, said he was accidentally added to this group, revealing details of a planned US air strike on Yemen targeting Houthi rebels. The discussion included strategic planning, though Hegseth and Gabbard later claimed no classified information was shared, with Hegseth stating, “Nobody was texting war plans,” and Gabbard echoing this at a Senate hearing.