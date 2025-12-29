Jaylen Waddle injury news: What happened to Dolphins WR vs Bucs? Miami gives latest update
Jaylen Waddle injury update: In bad news for the Dolphins, their top WR sustained a rib injury vs the Bucs
Jaylen Waddle injury update: The Miami Dolphins jumped ahead 10–7 midway through the second quarter vs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium, but the lead came with a setback. Moments before Riley Patterson’s 29-yard field goal, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle exited the game after suffering what the team later described as a rib injury.
The Dolphins announced that Waddle is questionable to return. He had not recorded a reception before leaving the field and logged one rushing attempt for 7 yards earlier in the half.
Waddle had been on the field for several early offensive series before trainers escorted him off for further evaluation.
Dolphins inactives vs Bucs
C Aaron Brewer
WR Nick Ikhine-Westbrook
S Minkah Fitzpatrick
T Kendall Lamm
DE Derrick McLendon
QB Tua Tagovailoa (3rd QB)
Miami Dolphins depth chart
Offense
WR: Malik Washington, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Tahj Washington
LT: Patrick Paul, Kendall Lamm
LG: Jonah Savaiinaea
C: Aaron Brewer, Daniel Brunskill
RG: Cole Strange
RT: Austin Jackson, Larry Borom
TE: Darren Waller, Julian Hill, Greg Dulcich
FB: Alec Ingold
RB: De'Von Achane, Jaylen Wright, Ollie Gordon II
QB: Quinn Ewers, Zach Wilson, Tua Tagovailoa
WR: Jaylen Waddle, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Dee Eskridge
Defense
DT: Zach Sieler, Matthew Butler
DT: Kenneth Grant, Benito Jones
DT: Jordan Phillips, Zeek Biggers
OLB: Bradley Chubb, Quinton Bell
LB: Tyrel Dodson, K.J. Britt
LB: Jordyn Brooks, Willie Gay Jr., Jackson Woodard
OLB: Chop Robinson, Cameron Goode
CB: Rasul Douglas, Ethan Bonner, Isaiah Johnson, Ethan Robinson
CB: Jack Jones, Jason Marshall Jr., A.J. Green III
S: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Dante Trader Jr.
S: Ashtyn Davis, Ifeatu Melifonwu
Special Teams
K: Riley Patterson
P: Jake Bailey
H: Jake Bailey
LS: Joe Cardona
KR: Malik Washington, Dee Eskridge, Jaylen Wright
PR: Malik Washington, Jaylen Waddle