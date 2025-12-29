Search
Mon, Dec 29, 2025
Jaylen Waddle injury news: What happened to Dolphins WR vs Bucs? Miami gives latest update

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Updated on: Dec 29, 2025 01:13 am IST

Jaylen Waddle injury update: In bad news for the Dolphins, their top WR sustained a rib injury vs the Bucs

Jaylen Waddle injury update: The Miami Dolphins jumped ahead 10–7 midway through the second quarter vs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium, but the lead came with a setback. Moments before Riley Patterson’s 29-yard field goal, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle exited the game after suffering what the team later described as a rib injury.

Jaylen Waddle #17 of the Miami Dolphins takes the field prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Getty Images via AFP)


The Dolphins announced that Waddle is questionable to return. He had not recorded a reception before leaving the field and logged one rushing attempt for 7 yards earlier in the half.

Waddle had been on the field for several early offensive series before trainers escorted him off for further evaluation.

Dolphins inactives vs Bucs

C Aaron Brewer

WR Nick Ikhine-Westbrook

S Minkah Fitzpatrick

T Kendall Lamm

DE Derrick McLendon

QB Tua Tagovailoa (3rd QB)

Miami Dolphins depth chart

Offense

WR: Malik Washington, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Tahj Washington

LT: Patrick Paul, Kendall Lamm

LG: Jonah Savaiinaea

C: Aaron Brewer, Daniel Brunskill

RG: Cole Strange

RT: Austin Jackson, Larry Borom

TE: Darren Waller, Julian Hill, Greg Dulcich

FB: Alec Ingold

RB: De'Von Achane, Jaylen Wright, Ollie Gordon II

QB: Quinn Ewers, Zach Wilson, Tua Tagovailoa

WR: Jaylen Waddle, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Dee Eskridge

Defense

DT: Zach Sieler, Matthew Butler

DT: Kenneth Grant, Benito Jones

DT: Jordan Phillips, Zeek Biggers

OLB: Bradley Chubb, Quinton Bell

LB: Tyrel Dodson, K.J. Britt

LB: Jordyn Brooks, Willie Gay Jr., Jackson Woodard

OLB: Chop Robinson, Cameron Goode

CB: Rasul Douglas, Ethan Bonner, Isaiah Johnson, Ethan Robinson

CB: Jack Jones, Jason Marshall Jr., A.J. Green III

S: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Dante Trader Jr.

S: Ashtyn Davis, Ifeatu Melifonwu

Special Teams

K: Riley Patterson

P: Jake Bailey

H: Jake Bailey

LS: Joe Cardona

KR: Malik Washington, Dee Eskridge, Jaylen Wright

PR: Malik Washington, Jaylen Waddle

