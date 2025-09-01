Jeff Jarrett blasts Raja Jackson over brutal Syko Stu attack, says he will 'pay for it'

WWE Hall of Farmer Jeff Jarrett has strongly condemned Raja Jackson, son of UFC star Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, for his recent violent altercation with wrestler Syko Stu. Speaking with TMZ Sports, Jarrett described the 25-year-old's actions during a KnokX Pro wrestling event in Los Angeles as "totally BS”. He insisted that Raja would face consequences for the incident, which involved a physical attack on Syko Stu. Jeff Jarrett warns Raja Jackson may face severe consequences for his attack on Syko Stu during a wrestling match.( @RealJeffJarrett/X)

Jarrett rips into Raja Jackson for attacking Syko Stu

Jarrett called the entire scenario “absolutely, totally, bulls*** wrong” before he expressed confidence that Raja will “pay for it," as reported by TMZ. He did not hold back his criticism as he suggested that the fallout for Raja could extend beyond legal consequences and could possibly impact his future in combat sports.

The wrestling legend, who publicly supported Syko Stu as he shared his GoFundMe page on X earlier this week, called the incident one of the most disturbing acts he's ever witnessed in the ring. Jarrett said, “No matter how you slice it and dice it, we're all accountable for our actions and Raja certainly is."

Stu was brutally attacked by Raja earlier this week in California during KnokX Pro wrestling event. Rampage's son entered the ring, slammed the wrestler to the floor, and landed over 20 unanswered punches as the other wrestler lay motionless.

Syko Stu shares health update

Stuart Smith, otherwise known as Syko Stu, shared a health update after the attack in a Facebook post on August 31. In a joint post with his wife, the wrestler shared that he has been released from the hospital and is now resting.

While a long road to recovery lies ahead for Stu, the couple shared that he is in “good spirits.” The note read, “We are deeply grateful for all the love and support we’ve received during this time. Thank you to everyone who has contributed in any way—whether through monetary donations, food, flowers, or gifts. Your kindness means more than words can express. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.” He also shared the extent of injuries he suffered after the incident.