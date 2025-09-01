Search
Mon, Sept 01, 2025
Syko Stu breaks silence, reveals graphic injuries from Raja Jackson assault: 'Broken teeth, jaw'

ByShuvrajit Das Biswas
Published on: Sept 01, 2025 12:59 am IST

Syko Stu, in a Facebook post, shared that he had been released from the hospital but had a long road of recovery ahead after the Raja Jackson assault. 

Stuart Smith aka Syko Stu shared on August 31 that he's been released from the hospital and is now resting. The wrestler was brutally assaulted by Raja Jackson, son of former MMA fighter Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, earlier this week during the KnokX Pro Wrestling event in California.

Syko Stu is now in ‘good spirits’ despite everything he's been through, the message to fans read. (Facebook/Stuart Smith)
Syko Stu is now in ‘good spirits’ despite everything he's been through, the message to fans read. (Facebook/Stuart Smith)

Smith and his wife in a joint note on Facebook said that a long journey to recovery lay ahead. The two shared that Syko Stu is now in ‘good spirits’ despite everything he's been through.

Also Read | Why did Raja Jackson attack pro wrestler Syko Stu? What we know as KnokX Pro condemns ‘reprehensible’ act

“We are deeply grateful for all the love and support we’ve received during this time. Thank you to everyone who has contributed in any way—whether through monetary donations, food, flowers, or gifts. Your kindness means more than words can express. From the bottom of my heart, thank you,” the note read. Syko Stu also shared the extent of injuries he suffered in the assault.

Syko Stu injury details

The couple shared that Stu had suffered a serious head injury and was unconscious upon his arrival at the ER. He sustained trauma to the upper and lower jaws as well. There was also a laceration to his upper lip, Stu shared, and noted he'd suffered a fracture to the maxilla bone, resulting in the unfortunate loss of several teeth.

“The maxilla is a paired, pyramidal bone composed of a body and 4 processes: alveolar, frontal, zygomatic, and palatine. This bone contributes to the formation of the oral and nasal cavities and the orbit, and it houses the upper teeth”, the National Library of Medicine notes. Injury to this bone can disrupt mastication, speech, and respiration.

Raja Jackson, during the event, entered the ring, slammed Stu onto the floor of the ring, and landed over 20 unanswered punches, as Stu lay motionless. Since then, a GoFundMe was started for Stu and has raised $214,000 at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Police Department have said that they are looking into the incident involving Jackson.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Syko Stu breaks silence, reveals graphic injuries from Raja Jackson assault: 'Broken teeth, jaw'
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
