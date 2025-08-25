Who is Raja Jackson? Rampage Jackson’s son attacks pro wrestler in shocking video

Raja Jackson, the 25-year-old son of former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, landed in controversy after allegedly assaulting another wrestler, Stuart Smith, during an independent wrestling match, PEOPLE reported. The incident took place on Saturday, August 23, during a Knokx Pro Wrestling event in Los Angeles. Raja Jackson is the son of UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson.(Instagram/@rampagejr.da_clone)

The incident, broadcast live on streaming platform Kick, showed Raja entering the ring, hoisting Smith (also known as Syko Stu) above his head, and slamming him to the mat. Moments later, The 25-year-old appeared to punch Smith repeatedly in the head while the wrestler lay motionless. Several wrestlers intervened to pull Raja away as the crowd watched in shock.

Also read: Shedeur Sanders hopeful of making Browns roster despite preseason struggles: ‘I’ve put in the work'

Planned fight turns into real assault

According to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, the altercation was partially scripted but spiraled out of control. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sapp said he heard the spot with Raja Jackson at Knokx Pro Wrestling was planned. He added, “However, Raja knocked the person out and followed up with a lot of heavy punches, which were not planned.”

Smith, the People reported, was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. The exact extent of his condition remains unclear, but Rampage later confirmed that Smith is “awake and stable”.

Also read: David Beckham and Victoria Beckham share steamy, PDA packed moments aboard yacht in Italy

Who is Raja Jackson?

Raja Jackson, 25, is a professional MMA fighter based in Los Angeles, and the son of former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson. As per his profile on Tapology, he has fought under the nickname “da Clone”, competing in both amateur and pro bouts in the lightweight division. Notably, he has a 1–1 pro record in United Fight League, with one win by TKO and one loss by unanimous decision.

Rampage responds to the incident

Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson addressed the situation with a post on X and apologized on behalf of his son and explained that his son was unexpectedly hit in the side of his head moments before the match. Quinton said Raja was told he could get ‘payback’ in the ring. “I thought it was part of the show. It was bad judgment and a work that went wrong,” wrote Rampage.

The former UFC champion said Raja is an MMA fighter and not a pro wrestler, and should not have participated in the fight.

“I do not condone my son’s actions AT ALL! He suffered a concussion from sparring only days ago and had no business doing anything remotely close to physical contact. As a father, im deeply concerned with his health AND the well-being of Mr. Smith,” Rampage wrote and added he is upset the incident happened.

He concluded the post by apologizing to Smith, the organizers and the streaming platform Kick.

FAQs

Who is Raja Jackson?

Raja Jackson is a 25-year-old professional MMA fighter and the son of former UFC champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson.

Who was the victim in the incident?

The victim was independent wrestler Stuart Smith, also known as Syko Stu.

Was the attack planned?

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp said the match segment was scripted, but Raja’s heavy punches and the resulting injuries were not part of the plan.

What is Smith’s current condition?

Rampage Jackson confirmed that Smith is “awake and stable,” but he was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Has Knokx Pro commented on the incident?

As of now, Knokx Pro has not issued an official statement.