Jeff Nippard and Stephanie Buttermore's last Valentine's Day photo resurfaces after her tragic death
Jeff Nippard announced the death of fiancée Stephanie Buttermore; his Feb 14 Valentine’s post with her has resurfaced as their last public photo together.
On Friday, March 6, Canadian fitness YouTuber Jeff Nippard announced the death of his fiancé, Stephanie Buttermore. An update on the Instagram page of Nippard noted that Buttermore has ties.
Amid the heartbreaking loss for the influencer, a Valentine's Day post he made on Instagram with Buttermore on February 14, 2026, has resurfaced. The post, which Nippard shared just weeks before Buttermore's death, had a photo of them together. Notably, it is the last publicly available photo of the couple before Stephanie Buttermore.
"Relationshipmaxxing with tea time to lower cortisol levels," Nippard wrote in the caption of the photo, as both of them could be seen sporting a broad smile.
Here's the photo:
Notably, a cause of death for Buttermore was not announced. The update shared by Nippard did not specify the cause of Buttermore's death.
Jeff Nippard Issue Statement
The statement on Buttermore's death was shared by the social media team of Jeff Nippard. It read: "It is with profound sorrow that we share the sudden passing of Jeff’s fiancée and partner of ten years, Stephanie. As many of you know, Stephanie meant the world to Jeff."
"She will be remembered for her warmth and compassion, her love for her family, and her PhD research on ovarian cancer. We kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this tragic loss. Thank you for your understanding and support during this difficult time," it added.
Timeline of Jeff Nippard And Stephanie Buttermore's Relationship
Jeff Nippard and Stephanie Buttermore reportedly met via social media, bonding over fitness and science. They had revealed in one of their vlogs that their first date as a workout session. Jeff proposed in November 2022, and the couple announced it on November 20, 2022.
The couple has since bought a home together, described by Stephanie as their "dream home." They were reportedly planning to get married soon.
