    Jeff Nippard and Stephanie Buttermore's last Valentine's Day photo resurfaces after her tragic death

    Jeff Nippard announced the death of fiancée Stephanie Buttermore; his Feb 14 Valentine’s post with her has resurfaced as their last public photo together.

    Published on: Mar 07, 2026 5:15 AM IST
    By Shamik Banerjee
    On Friday, March 6, Canadian fitness YouTuber Jeff Nippard announced the death of his fiancé, Stephanie Buttermore. An update on the Instagram page of Nippard noted that Buttermore has ties.

    Stephanie Buttermore and Jeff Nippard. (Jeff Nippard on Instagram)
    Stephanie Buttermore and Jeff Nippard. (Jeff Nippard on Instagram)

    Amid the heartbreaking loss for the influencer, a Valentine's Day post he made on Instagram with Buttermore on February 14, 2026, has resurfaced. The post, which Nippard shared just weeks before Buttermore's death, had a photo of them together. Notably, it is the last publicly available photo of the couple before Stephanie Buttermore.

    "Relationshipmaxxing with tea time to lower cortisol levels," Nippard wrote in the caption of the photo, as both of them could be seen sporting a broad smile.

    Here's the photo:

    Notably, a cause of death for Buttermore was not announced. The update shared by Nippard did not specify the cause of Buttermore's death.

    Jeff Nippard Issue Statement

    The statement on Buttermore's death was shared by the social media team of Jeff Nippard. It read: "It is with profound sorrow that we share the sudden passing of Jeff’s fiancée and partner of ten years, Stephanie. As many of you know, Stephanie meant the world to Jeff."

    "She will be remembered for her warmth and compassion, her love for her family, and her PhD research on ovarian cancer. We kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this tragic loss. Thank you for your understanding and support during this difficult time," it added.

    Timeline of Jeff Nippard And Stephanie Buttermore's Relationship

    Jeff Nippard and Stephanie Buttermore reportedly met via social media, bonding over fitness and science. They had revealed in one of their vlogs that their first date as a workout session. Jeff proposed in November 2022, and the couple announced it on November 20, 2022.

    The couple has since bought a home together, described by Stephanie as their "dream home." They were reportedly planning to get married soon.

    • Shamik Banerjee
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shamik Banerjee

      Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More

