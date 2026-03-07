Jeff Nippard and Stephanie Buttermore's last Valentine's Day photo resurfaces after her tragic death

On Friday, March 6, Canadian fitness YouTuber Jeff Nippard announced the death of his fiancé, Stephanie Buttermore. An update on the Instagram page of Nippard noted that Buttermore has ties. Stephanie Buttermore and Jeff Nippard. (Jeff Nippard on Instagram)

Amid the heartbreaking loss for the influencer, a Valentine's Day post he made on Instagram with Buttermore on February 14, 2026, has resurfaced. The post, which Nippard shared just weeks before Buttermore's death, had a photo of them together. Notably, it is the last publicly available photo of the couple before Stephanie Buttermore.

"Relationshipmaxxing with tea time to lower cortisol levels," Nippard wrote in the caption of the photo, as both of them could be seen sporting a broad smile.

Here's the photo: