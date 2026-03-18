Jessie Holmes net worth: How rich is Life Below Zero star? All we know as he again wins Iditarod championship

Jessie Holmes, a former reality TV star and professional dog musher, has gained attention after winning the Iditarod which is one of the toughest sled dog races in the world. He crossed the finish line which is roughly 1,000-mile (1,609-kilometer) in Nome, Alaska after days of extreme weather, long distances and physical challenges. Jessie Holmes celebrates his Iditarod success as his journey from reality TV to champion draws attention. (REUTERS)

Holmes also claimed victory in the 2025 Iditarod, completing the longest-ever route of over 1100 miles. According to ESPN, he finished the race in 10 days, 14 hours, 55 minutes and 41 seconds. After crossing the finish line, he said, “It's hard to put into words, but it's a magical feeling. It's not about this moment now. It's about all those moments along the trail.”

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Jessie Holmes’ net worth According to The Richest, Jessie Holmes had an estimated net worth of $500,000 in 2022. His income comes from both his performances in the Iditarod and his time on television.

Holmes won around $80,000 for his recent Iditarod victory, an increase from the $57,000-plus he earned the previous year.

He also earned money from appearing on the National Geographic show, Life Below Zero. In 2021, according to the reports of Distractify, participants on the show made around $4,500 per episode, or close to $200,000 per year.

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Jessie Holmes career and background Holmes first competed in the Iditarod in 2018 where he finished seventh and was named rookie of the year. Since then, he has raced nine times, earning seven top-10 finishes and placing in the top five in the last five races.

He is also known for appearing on Life Below Zero for eight years from 2015 to 2023. The show follows people living in remote parts of Alaska and highlights the challenges of that lifestyle.

Holmes used the money he earned from the show to invest in better dogs and equipment. He also bought land near Denali National Park and built his own homestead where he lives far from neighbors.