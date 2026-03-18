Kiki Shepard death: Net worth and family of 'Showtime at the Apollo' star explored

Kiki Shepard, longtime co-host of ‘Showtime at the Apollo', has died at the age of 74, her family confirmed. The beloved television personality passed away after suffering a sudden heart attack in Los Angeles on March 16, Monday. ‘Showtime at the Apollo’ co-host Kiki Shepard dies at 74 (Instagram/ @thekikishepard)

Kiki Shepard’s net worth According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kiki Shepard had an estimated net worth of $2 million, mostly from her long and successful career in television and film. Shepard was best known for her role on ‘Showtime at the Apollo’ where she appeared from 1987 to 2002 alongside hosts like Steve Harvey, Sinbad and Mo'Nique.

She also appeared in popular TV shows such as ‘A Different World’, ‘Baywatch’, ‘NYPD Blue’, ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’.

In addition to her screen work, Shepard had a strong background in theater, performing in productions like ‘Bubbling Brown Sugar,’ ‘Reggae,’ ‘Your Arms Too Short to Box With God’ and ‘Porgy and Bess’. She began her career as a dancer in the 1970s and later transitioned into acting and hosting.

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Kiki Shepard's family and their statement Details about Kiki Shepard's family life are not available in the public domain. However, her family spoke openly and lovingly about her in their statement following her passing.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved KiKi Shepard, cherished Sister, Auntie, friend, and an unwavering advocate for those living with sickle cell disease," Shepard's family said in an emotional statement.

"We thank everyone for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support during this incredibly difficult time."

Her family also highlighted her impact beyond entertainment, especially her advocacy work. Shepard founded The KIS Foundation, Inc., which focused on raising awareness and supporting those affected by sickle cell disease.

"KiKi believed that compassion, community, and education could change lives. Her voice uplifted countless individuals who often felt unseen, and her work created lasting pathways for hope, resources, and understanding for those living with this disease," her family said.

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Paying tribute to her enduring spirit, the family also added, "She was our guiding light: strong, loving, joyful, and endlessly generous. To the community she served, she was a tireless champion and a source of inspiration."

The family also said that details about memorial services will be shared in the coming days.