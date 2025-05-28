‘Jill Biden aide had enormous power’: DNC vice chair's bombshell admission on 2024 race

Democratic National Committee's vice chair David Hogg was caught on video making a bombshell admission on who ‘actually ran the 2024 race’ behind the scenes. The 25-year-old was filmed by Project Veritas as he said that former First Lady Jill Biden's chief of staff Anthony Bernal had ‘enormous power’. Former President Joe Biden kisses Jill Biden after she received a Department of Defense medal for Distinguished Public Service(REUTERS)

Project Veritas released the sting-like video, showing a journalist talking with Hogg. As the DNC vice chair was asked about corruption within the unit, he said that the committee ‘is always going to be a campaign arm of the president, ultimately’.

He then explained that the ‘bigger issue was like the inner circle that was around Biden’.

“Jill Biden's chief of staff had an enormous amount of power,” Hogg added.

Ex-Biden staffer Deterrian Jones was also captured on video, saying: "That was like an open secret. I would avoid him, he was scary. Anthony Bernal. He's like a shadowy Wizard of Oz-type figure. The general public wouldn't know how this man looked, but he wielded an enormous amount of power. I can't stress to you enough how much power he had at the White House."

This comes as CNN anchor Jake Tapper and Axios political correspondent Alex Thompson's book, ‘Original Sin’, revealed that former President Joe Biden's aides consider Jill Biden one of the most powerful first ladies in history. And that made her top aide, Anthony Bernal, one of the most influential people in the White House.

"He would not be welcome at my funeral," a longtime Biden aide told the authors.

The two journalists further added that Bernal ‘considered loyalty to be the defining virtue and would wield that word to elevate some and oust others – at times fairly and at times not’.

"‘Are you a Biden person?' he would ask West Wing aides. ‘Is so-and-so a Biden person?’ The regular interrogations led some colleagues to dub him the leader of the ‘loyalty police,’" they wrote.