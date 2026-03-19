Jim Ross not dead. Fact checking viral claims about WWE commentator

These posts seem to originate from a few days back. One came as early as March 14, saying “The wrestling world is in deep shock and sorrow. Legendary voice of professional wrestling, Jim Ross, has reportedly passed away at the age of 74. Known for his unforgettable commentary and passion for the sport, Jim Ross became the soundtrack of countless historic moments in wrestling history. Fans around the globe are mourning the loss of a true icon whose voice, energy, and legacy will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, legend.”

Jim Ross, best known for his play-by-play commentary for WWE is not dead. Several social media posts from unverified profiles had claimed that the 74-year-old had passed away.

It was put up by a WWE fan page. Another such post claimed “The wrestling community is shaken by the news of Jim Ross's passing at 74. With his unmistakable voice, Ross brought iconic moments to life, forging an unforgettable legacy. His contributions to wrestling are immeasurable, and fans globally are paying tribute to a true legend. We honor his memory and extend our sincerest condolences to those closest to him. Rest in peace, legend.”

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Yet another post said “Jimm Ross Passed Away.”

Jim Ross dead: Debunking hoax Despite these claims being spread widely on social media, Ross appears to be very much alive. Several people pointed out in the comment section that these claims were a ‘hoax’.

Ross also posted on his Facebook a few hours prior to the time of writing. “Autographed AEW Jim Ross Collectible Action Figure,” he wrote, promoting his action figure.

A sports page covering content such as WWE also fact-checked the claims saying “The viral post claiming that former WWE commentator Jim Ross has died is completely fake! P.S: He is doing perfectly fine.”

Who is Jim Ross? Ross, affectionately known as "Good Ol' JR is considered among the greatest wrestling commentators of all time by WWE fans. He was also known to play an important role in signing superstars like Stone Cold Steve Austin and Mick Foley to WWE.

Ross, meanwhile, remains very much alive and part of the wrestling community still. A March 13 report notes him say on Grilling JR that Stone Cold is concerned about his health and as a result does not want to wrestle another match in his life.

Ross was married to Jan Ross, who tragically passed away in a scooter accident when she was hit from behind and sustained injuries. Her demise was seen as a loss to the wrestling community where she was well loved.