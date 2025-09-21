Jimmy Kimmel reportedly negotiating with Disney after show pulled over Charlie Kirk remark

Jimmy Kimmel is reportedly back at the negotiating table. The 57-year-old host and his legal team are in talks with Disney and ABC about the future of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, according to a report by Vanity Fair. The show was pulled from the air on Wednesday, leaving its 23rd season in limbo. Jimmy Kimmel in talks with Disney to return back.(AFP)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! pulled after Charlie Kirk remarks

The move followed Kimmel’s monologue earlier this week, when he linked the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk to Trump supporters despite investigators describing suspect Tyler Robinson as having a “leftist ideology.”

“We hit some new lows over the weekend," Kimmel said on Monday, adding that the MAGA gang was "desperately trying to characterize" Tyler Robinson, who murdered Charlie Kirk, as anything other than one of them.

The fallout was swift as ABC pulled the plug, while Kimmel has reportedly refused calls to issue a public apology.

Disney talks reportedly in motion

Behind the scenes, Kimmel is worried about the consequences for his Los Angeles crew, many of whom are still recovering from the financial hit of the 2023 actors’ strike. The talks with Disney are described as “deep discussions,” though whether a resolution is close remains unclear.

Neither Kimmel’s camp nor Disney executives responded to requests for comment from The Post.

Kimmel admits ABC once urged him to 'dial it back'

Kimmel has clashed with ABC before over politics. In his interview with Howie Mandel on Thursday, he admitted that executives once asked him to dial it back during Disney’s pursuit of Fox.

“I don’t think their political beliefs conflicted with mine,” he said. “But if you want to have a big audience, you don’t want to piss a lot of people off” and admitted to pissing a lot of people off.

The controversy has also drawn in regulators, according to the New York Post. FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said on Thursday that networks with TV licenses “have an obligation to serve the public interest,” warning that Kimmel had “appeared to directly mislead the American public.”

President Trump, a longtime target of Kimmel’s monologues, also commented on the show’s suspension on social media. He pointed to the “bad ratings” and suggested other late-night personalities could be next. For now, Jimmy Kimmel Live remains off the air, with no clear timeline for its return.

FAQs

Why was Jimmy Kimmel Live pulled from the air?

The show was suspended after Kimmel made controversial remarks about the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

What did Jimmy Kimmel say?

During his monologue, Kimmel linked the alleged killer to Trump supporters, contradicting police findings that the suspect held leftist views.

Is Jimmy Kimmel negotiating to return?

Yes, reports say his legal team is in talks with Disney and ABC about resuming the 23rd season.

What has Disney said?

The company has not commented publicly on the discussions or given a timeline for a decision.