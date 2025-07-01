Jimmy Swaggart, televangelist ousted by sex scandal, dies at 90; His cause of death and net worth here

Televangelist Rev. Jimmy Swaggart passed away at the age of 90, two weeks after suffering a heart attack. FILE - The Rev. Jimmy Swaggart gestures as he preaches the Gospel to the nearly 14,000 faithful who attended his Los Angeles Crusade in the Sports Arena, Sunday, March 29, 1987. (AP Photo/Mark Avery, file)(AP)

According to the Shrevport Times, the scandal-plagued preacher never recovered consciousness following the medical incident that occurred at his Baton Rouge residence on June 15.

In a statement released on Tuesday, his family said, “Today, our hearts are heavy as we share that Brother Swaggart has finished his earthly race and entered into the presence of His Savior, Jesus Christ.”

“Today was the day he has sung about for decades. He met his beloved Savior and entered the portals of glory. At the same time, we rejoice knowing that we will see him again one day,” they added.

Jimmy Swaggart: Who was he and controversies around him

With his broadcast sermons in the 1980s, the charismatic Pentecostal preacher amassed a sizable following. However, in 1988, he was infamously captured on camera with a prostitute.

His contributors helped Jimmy Swaggart Ministries grow into a company that made an estimated $142 million in 1986 before the controversy.

After Swaggart accused him of sexual misconduct, rival televangelist Marvin Gorman employed a photographer to take pictures of him and released the scathing images.

According to prostitute Debra Murphee, the pastor had only shot nude pictures and the two never involved in sex.

In a heartfelt on-air apology, he publicly said, “I have sinned against you,” and begged for pardon before the Assemblies of God defrocked him later that year.

He was also renowned for expressing his opinions. He said the Jews suffered for hundreds of years "because of their rejection of Christ" and referred to Roman Catholicism as “a false religion.”

The gifted musician Swaggart was nominated for a Grammy for his 1981 gospel album “Worship.” He was related to country artist Mickey Gilley and rock 'n' roll icon Jerry Lee Lewis, both of whom passed away in 2022.

He is survived by wife Frances and children.

What was Jimmy Swaggart's net worth?

According top Celebrity Net Worth, Swaggart's net worth is $5 million. He was living in a 12-acre property in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, that boasts an 8,000-square-foot mansion.