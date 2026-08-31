Joe Anderson wife and kids: All we know about GoFundMe for Englewood Mayor Pro Tem's family after his sudden death

Englewood Mayor Pro Tem Joe Anderson, who significantly contributed to community discussions regarding infrastructure after the tragic flooding in 2018, passed away on Friday while hiking in Summit County, reported city officials.

Englewood Mayor Pro Tem Joe Anderson, a prominent community figure, died while hiking. (GoFundMe)

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Anderson was elected to represent District 3 on the Englewood City Council in November 2019, re-elected for another four-year term in November 2023, and subsequently appointed as mayor pro the following month.

Joe Anderson dies: ‘We are all shocked and saddened’

“We are all shocked and saddened at the sudden passing of our friend and council member, Joe Anderson,” stated Englewood Mayor Othoniel Sierra, as per Denver7. “Joe was always there to lend a hand, whether it was in his role as friend, neighbor, pastor or council member.”

Sierra mentioned that prior to his tenure on the council, Anderson was a proponent for the unhoused through his involvement with Change the Trend, a nonprofit organization he co-founded, which ultimately established the foundation for the Tri-Cities Homelessness Policy Committee. Additionally, he assisted seniors and disabled residents with home repairs via his Neighborhood Rehab Project, according to Sierra.

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City officials stated that Anderson consistently promoted and contributed to the development of legislation addressing issues related to homelessness, affordable housing, infrastructure, economic development, and the safety of bicycle and pedestrian pathways.

Outgoing City Manager Shawn Lewis described Anderson as “one of the most effective, productive, and positive council members I've ever worked with,” and reminisced about how Anderson had volunteered to pray for him when his parents were hospitalized during the Covid pandemic.

GoFundMe for the Anderson family

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A fundraiser has been arranged for Rebecca, Anderson's wife, and their children. The organizers characterized him as a father, husband, friend, and neighbor, stating that details regarding the memorial will be shared at a later date.

“It is with tremendous sadness that we share the loss of Joe Anderson, a beloved father, friend, husband, and neighbor. Joe left behind a legendary legacy, and this page is a small way for us to support his wife, Becca Anderson, and children during this difficult time,” the fundraiser read.

“Sacred Grace Englewood is hosting a candle lighting vigil to honor Joe's legacy from 4-5PM on August 30 at 333 W Hampden Ave, Englewood, CO 80110. All are welcome.”

The GoFundMe has raised $71,600 of $90K so far.

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Anderson was serving a term in District 3 that was set to conclude in November 2027. According to Englewood's charter, the other council members have a period of 30 days to appoint someone to fill the vacancy, requiring a 75% majority vote. Should they not succeed in this, the position will be subject to the electoral process.