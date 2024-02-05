 Joe Biden has less support than all recent Presidential incumbents: Poll - Hindustan Times
Joe Biden faces uphill battle as new poll reveals less support than all recent Presidential incumbents

Joe Biden faces uphill battle as new poll reveals less support than all recent Presidential incumbents

ByPrapti Upadhayay
Feb 05, 2024 07:36 PM IST

Only 38% of voters believe Biden deserves a second term, according to a Gallup poll.

President Joe Biden might be facing a tougher crowd, as only 38 percent of voters believe he deserves a second term, according to a recent Gallup poll. To put it in perspective, his likely opponent, former President Donald Trump, had a 50 percent approval rating back in January 2020.

U.S. President Joe Biden reacts as he attends the opening of the Biden for President campaign office in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., February 3, 2024.(REUTERS)
U.S. President Joe Biden reacts as he attends the opening of the Biden for President campaign office in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., February 3, 2024.(REUTERS)

Concerns on multiple fronts

Voters are not holding back on their concerns, with issues like the border situation, inflation, the Afghanistan withdrawal, and Biden's age topping the list. This has contributed to a less-than-impressive 38.9 percent estimated voter approval rating, and a substantial 55 percent of Americans expressing disapproval of the Biden presidency.

Historical context matters

While the early estimate by Gallup doesn't always predict the final election outcome, it's worth noting that Trump and President George H.W. Bush both faced early estimates below Biden's, yet lost the elections by seven and eight points respectively.

Age becomes a factor

Biden's age is a unique challenge. At 86 by the end of a second term, concerns about his physical and cognitive abilities are on voters' minds. A poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research revealed that 77 percent of voters think Biden is too old for a second term.

Trump's age in the spotlight

Trump, though insisting on his cognitive fitness, faces age concerns as well. A Reuters/Ipsos survey showed that 48 percent believe he is too old to run again. However, a one-on-one matchup against Biden in the same poll puts Trump in the lead, highlighting the complexity of voters' considerations.

Mixed signals in polling

Polling results provide a mixed bag. While a Quinnipiac University survey puts Biden ahead of Trump by six points, other surveys, including a Reuters/Ipsos poll, show Trump leading in the perceived "necessary physical and mental health to be president" by a significant 23-point margin.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
