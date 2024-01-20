Joe Biden finally admits US-Mexico border is not secure

On Friday, US President Joe Biden admitted that the US-Mexico border is not secure, contradicting his own Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. He also called for “massive changes” in the immigration system. U.S. President Joe Biden hosts a meeting with mayors attending the U.S. Conference of Mayors' annual winter meeting, in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 19, 2024. REUTERS/Anna Rose Layden(REUTERS)

When a reporter asked him if the border was secure, Biden replied, “No, it’s not.” He made this statement after addressing a group of mayors from both parties in the White House East Room.

Biden, 81, said he was hoping that the Senate negotiators would reach a deal next week on the border issue, as part of a larger $106 billion spending package that would also fund military assistance for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.

Biden addresses the border control issue

“I believe we need significant policy changes at the border, including changes in our asylum system to ensure that we have the authorities we need to control the border. I’m ready to act,” the president said.

“Now the question is for the [House] Speaker [Mike Johnson] and the House Republicans: Are they ready to act as well?” Biden added.

“They have to choose whether they want to solve a problem or keep weaponizing the issue to score political points against the president. I’m ready to solve the problem. I really am,” he added.

“Massive changes, and I mean it sincerely.”

Asylum policy is not clear yet

However, it is not clear what kind of asylum policy changes would be acceptable to the White House, the Senate Democrats, and the House Republicans. The current policy of the administration allows almost all migrants who cross the border illegally to enter the US and wait for their asylum cases, which are severely delayed.

They also get work permits after a short period of time.

Biden, who took office in 2021, scrapped the “Remain in Mexico” policy of former President Donald Trump, which forced most asylum seekers to stay in Mexico until their cases were decided.

Mayorkas, who heads the Department of Homeland Security that oversees the border policy, angered Republicans last year by repeatedly saying “the border is secure” while record numbers of foreigners crossed illegally.