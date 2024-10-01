Joe Biden pays tribute to Jimmy Carter on his milestone 100th birthday, ‘I admire you so darn much!’

President Joe Biden has issued a moving tribute to Jimmy Carter. On Tuesday, the former Georgia governor became the first American president to live a full century. In honour of his historic 100th birthday, Biden wished him in a heartfelt video message shared on social media. “I admire you so darn much!” the president told his predecessor in the clip, which features flashback moments from the Carter administration. FILE - Sen. Joe Biden and former President Jimmy Carter are seen at the Democratic National Convention in Denver, Aug. 26, 2008. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)(AP)

Joe Biden wishes ‘good friend’ Jimmy Carter on his 100th birthday

The 81-year-old began his tribute for Carter, saying, “Happy 100th birthday! You have always been a moral force for our nation in the world.” Biden went on a trip down memory lane as he recalled, “I recognised that as a young senator. That's why I supported you so early.” Calling him a “beloved friend,” the president championed his “voice of courage, conviction, and compassion.”

Biden also cherished Carter's friendship with Jill Biden and their family. “Your hopeful vision of our country, your commitment to a better world, and your unwavering belief in the power of human goodness continues to be a guiding light for all of us,” the president continued, adding, “I admire you so darn much.” He went on to describe Carter as “one of the most influential statesmen in our history,”

The outgoing president continued, “Even after you left office, the moral clarity you showed throughout your career showed through again in your commitment through the Carter Center and Habitat for Humanity – resolving conflicts, advancing democracy, preventing disease, and so much more.” “May God continue to bless you, Mr. President. You've been a good friend.”

White House celebrates Jimmy Carter's 100th birthday

To commemorate Carter becoming the oldest living president in American history, a “Happy Birthday President Carter” display has been erected at the White House. The birthday wish is sprawled on a banner adorning the triple digits. The “100” display will remain on the North Lawn through the end of the day to honour the former president.