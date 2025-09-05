Frail Joe Biden spotted with mysterious forehead scar, raising health concerns; doctor weighs in

Former President Joe Biden was recently seen leaving a church in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, looking frail and with what appeared to be a significant gash or scar on his forehead. The footage, shared by a local resident with Inside Edition, has sparked widespread speculation and concern about his health. Joe Biden was recently spotted with a significant gash or scar on his forehead.(AP)

According to the resident, the mark resembled a scar from a surgical procedure, possibly related to skin cancer. Dermatologist Dr. Doris Day of NYU Langone spoke to Inside Edition, saying it is “more likely from something like a skin cancer surgery than from bumping your head or a laceration from something.” She added, “I wouldn’t expect that many stitches from just a bump on the head.”

Reactions

The appearance of the scar quickly drew attention online.

“What is this on Biden’s head? Lots of stitches? Recent surgery scar?" one person asked on X.

Another wrote, “What happened to Biden recently? There appears to be a noticeable scar on his head.”

A third person added, “A large scar has been spotted on Joe Biden’s head after several recent photos of him wearing hats. What do you think happened?”

Joe Biden cancer diagnosis

In May, Biden revealed he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. A statement from his personal office noted that he had been evaluated after experiencing “increasing urinary symptoms.” He was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer—Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5)—with metastasis to the bone

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management,” the statement said. "The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians."

The office clarified that Biden had not been tested for prostate cancer in over a decade, and that this was his first diagnosis.

Recent public appearances

Following the emergence of the forehead injury, Biden was seen wearing a baseball cap during a visit to a local ice cream shop, seemingly to conceal the mark.

In August, he attended the funeral of former Delaware Governor and U.S. Representative Mike Castle, where he appeared with a bandage covering the same area on his forehead.