Joe Biden's speech interrupted by pro-Palestinian activist screaming ‘let Gaza live’ and ‘ceasefire now’: Watch

Apro-Palestinian activist interrupted President Joe Biden while he delivered a speech at a human rights dinner on Saturday night, October 14. The protester appeared to scream the words “let Gaza live” and “ceasefire now” as Biden spoke to a crowd at a Human Right Campaign dinner in support of LGBT rights. US President Joe Biden delivers remark on stage during the 2023 Human Rights Campaign National Dinner at the Washington Convention Center on October, 14, 2023 in Washington, DC (Photo by Kent Nishimura / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

“I don't know who's hollering down there, but I can't hear you,” Biden briefly paused and said, and then asked the crowd, “I can't hear her, what is she saying?” He then continued his speech.

‘We have to reject hate in every form’

Biden linked the humanitarian crisis in Gaza to various versions of hate, saying it must be stopped. “A week ago we saw hate manifest another way in the worst massacre of the Jewish people since the Holocaust,” he said. Referring to more than a thousand people who died in Israel.

“Yesterday I spoke for an hour with the family members of those Americans who are still unaccounted for on a zoom call. They have endured an agony, not knowing what is happening,” he said.

Biden also said that he humanitarian crisis in Gaza — innocent Palestinian families and the vast majority that have nothing to do with Hamas — they're being used as human shields,” adding, “We have to reject hate in every form.”

“Antisemitism, islamophobia, homophobia, transphobia they're all connected. Hate toward one group left unanswered opens the door to more hate towards more groups more often,” he said.

Ground assault on Gaza is expected from Israel now, after several people in Israel died during the deadly Hamas attack.The worst of the attacks, perhaps, was launched at a music festival in Israel. The party descended into chaos when the terrorists attacked the site, killing at least 260 people and abducting many more. Thousands of peopleattended the party, near Kibbutz Re'im close to Gaza. Palestinian gunmen attacked the site and shot people down as they tried to escape.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!