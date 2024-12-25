John Fetterman makes big statement on Trump, reveals what Kash Patel told him about targeting enemies: 'I'm not ever…'

Asserting that the US comes before the party, Democratic Senator John Fetterman in his recent interview stated that President-elect Donald Trump is “not a fascist” like Vice President Kamala Harris. Claiming that he is aware of several Democrats who voted for Trump, he said he doesn't want the 47th President to fail. According to Fetterman, Trump's nominee to head the FBI, Kash Patel, assured him that he would not target the President-elect's opponents if confirmed by the Senate.(AFP)

Appearing on ABC's 'This Week', Fetterman said that it was Harris' prerogative but that's not the word he would use for Trump.

“I think people are going to decide who is the candidate that's going to protect and project my version of the American way of life. And that's what happened,” the Democratic senator stated.

Fetterman declares he is not ‘rooting against’ Trump

Fetterman further clarified that he is not “rooting against” Trump. “If you're rooting against the president, you are rooting against the nation. And I'm not ever going to be where I want a president to fail. So, country first. I know that's become maybe like a cliche, but it happens to be true,” he continued.

He suggested Democrats to not freak out as Trump will now be in power for the next four years.

Fetterman has been conducting meeting with Trump's Cabinet nominees, claiming that it is his duty to speak with them as the US Senator. He has so far met with Elise Stefanik, Kash Patel, Pete Hegseth and Tulsi Gabbard.

Fetterman opens up about his meeting with Kash Patel

According to Fetterman, Trump's nominee to head the FBI, Kash Patel, assured him that he would not target the President-elect's opponents if confirmed by the Senate.

He claimed in the interview that Patel informed him that he has no plans to target Trump's adversaries, despite his prior statements.

Fetterman refused to give details on their meetings, saying they were off the record. On being asked about Patel's earlier assertions that he planned to go after Trump's enemies, Fetterman responded, “Absolutely … that's never going to happen.”